US authorizes merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways





A federal regulator on Wednesday approved Canadian freight railways’ plan to buy an American competitor, a $31 billion deal that will make the railroad the first to operate in North America.

In approving the deal, the regulator, the Surface Transportation Board, said the new single-line service would move about 64,000 trucks a year to rail from roadways, potentially improving safety and reducing carbon emissions, and creating more than 800 unionized jobs in the United States. The Surface Transportation Board said the merger would not reduce competition.

Overall, the merger of these two railroads will benefit the U.S. economy and be a safety and environmental improvement for all citizens, said Martin J. Oberman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of five members, at a press conference on Wednesday.

As part of the merger plan, Canadian Pacific, the sixth-largest freight railroad by revenue operating in the United States, agreed to buy the second-largest carrier, Kansas City Southern. The combined railway will not overtake the fifth largest carrier, Canadian National.

The deal is the first merger between two major railroads since the 1990s. It is also the culmination of a year-long campaign by Canadian Pacific to expand. The company had unsuccessfully pursued mergers with several other major railways, including Norfolk Southern and CSX, over the past decade.

Canadian Pacific said it could take control of Kansas City Southern as early as April 14, creating a new carrier, Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The company plans to spend three years combining the railroads. The combined company, based in Calgary, Alberta, will operate approximately 20,000 miles of track and employ approximately 20,000 people.

The move clearly recognizes the many benefits of this historic combination, Canadian Pacific general manager Keith Creel said in a statement. As the STB has found, it will spur new competition, create jobs, drive new investment in our rail network and spur economic growth.

The merger is known as an end-to-end combination because there is little overlap between the companies’ networks, a unique feature among recent rail mergers, Oberman said.

There will be no loss of a parallel competitive route by bringing these two railways together, he said. This is a central fact of this decision.

Although the board approved the merger, it imposed certain conditions. The railways will have to keep their existing walkways open, the interchanges where the railways meet and where shippers have the ability to move their goods from trains from one company to another. The board has also created a process that will allow shippers to challenge certain rate increases by the new company. And he demanded that Canadian Pacific provide additional data over a seven-year period so that the board can monitor compliance with the conditions it imposes to approve the merger.

The decision came amid growing concerns over the deal. In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board in January, the Justice Department said it had serious concerns about industry consolidation and asked the regulator to carefully review the merger. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, this month called on the Transportation Committee to block the deal outright, saying it would reduce competition and could lead to higher shipping costs, less jobs and more service disruptions.

This merger clearly fails the public interest test, and therefore, I call on STB to uphold the law and deny it, she wrote in a letter to the agency.

The board has a mandate from Congress to review rail mergers taking into account the effect they would have on public transportation and competition, among other factors.

Mr. Oberman noted that Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern were the smallest of the major U.S. freight carriers known as Class 1 railroads. He also acknowledged criticism that the industry had already become too consolidated in recent decades.

This consolidation presented the landscape on which we act today, and we must act in the best interest of the country as a whole when we consider such a transaction, he said. The merger will actually provide a stronger competitive landscape, he said.

The board’s decision also considered the environment and other factors. In a detailed review in January, the council found that the merger would have little negative effect on safety, air quality or other concerns, although some communities may see increased air or noise pollution, a he declared. Mr Oberman also said on Wednesday that the merger may well improve safety by removing the transport of hazardous materials from roads to railways.

Railway safety has taken on new importance since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in eastern Palestine, Ohio in early February, spilling dangerous chemicals and prompting authorities to allow a burning control of some of these substances. On Tuesday, the Ohio Attorney General sued Norfolk Southern.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/15/business/canadian-pacific-kansas-city-southern-merger.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related