US and Russia step up rhetoric over drone downing





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russia and the United States escalated their confrontational rhetoric on Wednesday over a US surveillance drone that encountered Russian warplanes and crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, that the Kremlin illegally annexed. At the same time, the defense chiefs of the two countries opened a dialogue on the incident.

The Kremlin said the flight proved again that Washington was directly involved in the fighting in Ukraine and added that Moscow would try to recover the wreckage of the drone in the Black Sea. US officials said the incident showed aggressive and risky Russian behavior and pledged to continue their monitoring.

Russia has long worried about US surveillance flights near its borders, but Tuesday’s incident showed Moscow is increasingly willing to up the ante amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear powers . This reflected the Kremlins’ appetite for a tightrope that could further destabilize the situation and lead to more direct confrontations.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said the incident was part of a pattern of aggressive, risky and dangerous actions by Russian pilots in international airspace, spoke with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, Sergei Shoigu, for the first time in five months.

It is important that major powers be models of transparency and communication, and the United States will continue to fly and operate where international law permits, Austin told reporters in Washington.

Army General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who also appeared at the briefing, said: We know the interception was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional, but it was not yet clear if the collision of the Russian warplanes with the MQ-9 Reaper drone was intentional.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its report on the call with Austin that Shoigu noted that the United States provoked the incident by ignoring flight restrictions the Kremlin had imposed due to its military operation in Ukraine. and also blamed the intensification of intelligence activities against the interests of the Russian Federation. Such US actions result in an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea region, he said, warning that Russia will respond equally to all provocations.

Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the Russian Security Council, said in televised remarks that the drone incident was another confirmation of direct US involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin has repeatedly stated that the United States and other NATO members have become direct participants in the war by supplying arms and intelligence to the government in Kiev and pressuring it to don’t negotiate peace.

Patrushev, a confidant of President Vladimir Putin, also said that Russia would search for the drone debris, but added, I don’t know if we can recover it or not, but we will definitely have to.

US officials said Russia had dispatched ships to try to recover the wreckage, which Milley said was likely submerged 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1,200 to 1,500 meters) deep.

The United States has no ships in the Black Sea because Turkey closed the Bosphorus Strait to warships in 2022 except those returning to homeport.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the drone was in international airspace when the Russian fighter jet hit its propeller. US officials have accused Russia of trying to intercept the unmanned plane, although its presence over the Black Sea, a strategic military and economic area for Russia and Ukraine, is not uncommon .

It’s also not uncommon for the Russians to try to intercept them, Kirby said, adding that such an encounter increases the risk of miscalculations, misunderstandings.

Kirby said the United States has taken steps to protect the information and to protect, minimize any effort by anyone to exploit this drone for useful content.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, said Russia was able to recover the wreckage.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeated the Defense Ministry’s statement that Russian jets did not use their weapons or hit the drone. He repeated his description of US-Russian relations as at their lowest point, but added that Russia has never rejected constructive dialogue, and it does not reject it now.

In Washington, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov expressed concern about the unacceptable actions of the US military near our borders.

What are they doing thousands of miles from the United States? he said in remarks made by his embassy. The answer is obvious: they collect intelligence which is then used by the kyiv regime to attack our armed forces and our territory.

He noted that it is important that the lines of communication remain open, stressing that Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries.

While encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft were not unusual prior to the invasion of Ukraine, NATO aircraft were involved in an annual average of 400 interceptions with Russian aircraft, the war has heightened the importance of such incidents.

The last thing anyone should want is for this war in Ukraine to escalate into something between the United States and Russia, Kirby said, speaking on CNN on Wednesday. We worked very, very hard throughout the beginning of this conflict… to make sure it didn’t escalate.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov tweeted that the drone incident was a signal from Putin that he was ready to expand the conflict zone, drawing other parties into it.

In a separate scuffle, the UK Ministry of Defense said British and German fighter jets were dispatched on Tuesday to intercept a Russian plane near Estonian airspace. The UK and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO’s reinforcement of its eastern flank.

The ministry said Typhoon planes responded after a Russian supply plane failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control. The Russian plane did not enter the airspace of Estonia, a NATO member.

In Ukraine, at least three civilians have been killed and 23 others injured in strikes over the past 24 hours, the presidential office said.

In the partially occupied province of Donetsk, where much of the heaviest fighting has been concentrated, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said 14 towns and villages were shelled. This included Kramatorsk, where some Ukrainian forces are based.

In besieged Bakhmut, where a Russian assault has been ongoing for months, Ukrainian forces fought successfully for the northern parts of the city, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

In the northeast region of Kharkiv, one person was killed and another injured in Vovchansk, a town near the border with Russia. Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russian forces also struck a civilian area in the city of Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov told Ukrainian television that a boarding school and a building were damaged.

In the south, Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson seven times in the past 24 hours, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings and injuring four people. In Dnipropetrovsk province, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and Marhanets, towns across a river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

In another development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced more governors. Without giving a reason, Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of the Luhansk, Odessa and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Volodymyr Fesenko, an analyst at the Penta Kyiv center, said the layoffs are associated with either low levels of work efficiency or criticism of abuse.

Superville reported from Washington. Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Cop in Washington, and Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed.

