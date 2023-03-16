Russia warns US to halt ‘hostile’ flights after drone crashes in Black Sea





The Kremlin has warned the US to cease all hostile activity near its borders and said it will seek to recover the wreckage of the US drone that crashed into the Black Sea after a dramatic encounter with warplanes Russians.

Kiev said on Wednesday that the incident, the first known direct confrontation between the two superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, illustrated the Kremlin’s desire to expand the conflict.

The US military said a Russian fighter jet harassed and then collided with the MQ-9 Reaper’s propeller on Tuesday, forcing the US to shoot down the drone in international waters. Washington said it was a gross violation of international law and summoned Moscow’s envoy to file a protest.

But Russia has denied that its planes came into contact with the drone and said the United States was to blame, accusing it of provocation by carrying out surveillance near Russian airspace to help Ukraine.

Russian authorities said on Wednesday they hoped to recover the remains of the drone.

“I don’t know if we will be able to get it or not,” Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s National Security Council, said, according to the official Tass news agency. But, he added, “we will definitely” work to do so. Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, also noted that his country has the ability to recover the drone fragments.

Earlier, Russia’s ambassador to the United States said Washington should “refrain from further speculation in the media landscape and stop making outings near Russian borders.”

Speaking after his meeting at the State Department, Anatoly Antonov said: “We perceive any action involving the use of US military weapons and equipment as openly hostile,” according to a statement posted on Wednesday’s Telegram. ’embassy.

He insisted that the Kremlin warplanes did not hit the US drone or use their weapons. He echoed earlier claims by the Russian Defense Ministry, which said it had dispatched planes to intercept the drone after it intruded into an area near Crimea that Moscow had declared off-limits for the purposes of what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, leaves the State Department on Tuesday. Patrick Semansky/AP

The unacceptable actions of the US military near our borders are concerning, Antonov said. They collect intelligence, which is then used by the kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and our territory.

He added that Russia “is not looking for confrontation”.

But the incident highlighted growing tensions over the war in Ukraine, with the Kremlin keen to dissuade the United States from maintaining support for kyiv.

The clash was a sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “willingness to expand the conflict zone with the participation of other parties”, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said on Twitter on Wednesday. . Putin was losing on the battlefield and thus constantly raising the stakes in the hope of changing circumstances, he said.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Russia to respect international airspace.

The key here is for all parties to respect international airspace and we urge the Russians to do so, he told Reuters at a defense fair in Japan.

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets had tracked the surveillance drone as it flew over international airspace over the Black Sea, which borders Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, among other countries, according to the United States European Command.

Prior to the collision, the jets spilled fuel and flew past the MQ-9 in a reckless, environmentally unfriendly and unprofessional manner, it said in a statement.

The United States summoned Antonov to the State Department over the incident, spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday, to express strong objections to the dangerous and unprofessional interception.

The meeting between Antonov and Karen Donfried, assistant secretary for Eurasian affairs, lasted less than an hour, a senior State Department official said.

Two US defense officials said the Russian plane that collided with the drone did not crash but instead landed in Crimea.

They said it was the first time they had learned of a Russian jet plane dropping fuel on an American plane during an interception.

The United States has wiped the drones’ software and is considering its wreckage recovery options, but Russia can reach whatever remains of the drone faster than a US vessel, officials said. The United States would need to send a ship across the Bosphorus from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea, while Russia has ships in the Black Sea.

Turkey has resisted allowing the United States and other warships to transit the strait in recent months, they said.

