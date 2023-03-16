US accuses Russia of shooting down drone over Black Sea: what we know | Russo-Ukrainian War





Washington says a Russian fighter jet collided with a US surveillance drone near Crimea, causing it to crash is both a rare military incident between the two superpowers and a serious escalation in relations already strained since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

US and Russian officials gave conflicting accounts of what happened over the Black Sea on Tuesday between the MQ-9 Reaper drone, valued at more than $30 million and equipped with spy technology sensitive American, and two Russian Su-27 fighter jets that have been deployed. to intercept the American aircraft.

Here’s what we know about the incident so far:

What the United States said happened

The Pentagon said the two Russian Su-27 planes intercepted the drone and dumped fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper model as it carried out routine surveillance over the Black Sea airspace. international.

US officials said the Russian planes flew around and in front of the drone several times for 30-40 minutes, then one of the Su-27 fighters hit the drone’s propeller, forcing US forces to shoot down the MQ- 9. in international waters.

A Pentagon spokesman said the collision likely damaged the Russian fighter jet, although the Su-27 landed.

It is unclear whether the collision was accidental or intentional on the part of the Russian pilots, but both sides agree in reporting that Russian planes intercepted the drone.

US officials said the drone was operating in international airspace, apparently west of Crimea over the Black Sea.

Reaper (Al Jazeera) Position of Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was flying near the Russian border and entering an area declared off-limits by Russian authorities.

Fighter jets were dispatched to intercept the drone, which the Russian ambassador to the United States said had turned off its transponders, equipment used to identify an aircraft in the air.

The Department of Defense said the two fighter jets did not use their on-board weapons against the US drone and did not come into physical contact with the aircraft. The drone crashed for its own reasons, the ministry said.

Following rapid maneuvers, the MQ9 went into unguided flight with loss of altitude and collided with the surface of the water, the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, said in a tweet quoting the ministry.

@mod_russia: fighter jets swooped in to identify the intruder. As a result of rapid maneuvers, the MQ-9 performed an unguided flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the surface of the water.

The plane did not use on-board weapons, did not come into contact with the MQ-9. pic.twitter.com/1IMi3X0D0i

Russian Embassy in the United States (@RusEmbUSA) March 14, 2023

The MQ-9 drone flew with its transponders switched off, violating the limits of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation, communicated to all users of international airspace and published in accordance with international standards, said the embassy.

Russia has declared large areas near Crimea off-limits to flights. The United States does not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea after it invaded the territory in 2014.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the American drone gathered intelligence which was later used by Ukrainian forces to attack Russia.

We are well aware of the missions for which these reconnaissance and strike drones are used, the ambassador said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday. US drone flights in the region collect intelligence which is then used by the Kiev regime to attack our armed forces and our territory, he said.

Diplomatic fallout

The US State Department has called Ambassador Antonov to a meeting with Karen Donfried, Assistant Secretary of State for Europe.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: We are engaging directly with the Russians, always at higher levels, to convey our strong objections to this dangerous and unprofessional interception, which caused the destruction of the American unmanned aircraft.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has not spoken with his Russian counterpart about the incident, Ryder said.

NEWS: Russian fighter hits US unmanned plane https://t.co/3eDx3LYW6v

Department of Defense (@DeptofDefense) March 14, 2023

Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna, reporting from Washington, DC, said the drone incident was potentially very serious as it occurred amid escalating tensions between Russia and the United States over the invasion of Ukraine.

Any incident like this, with such a precarious situation, is a problem for both parties, he said.

But what we see here is an attempt perhaps by both sides not to let the situation escalate further, he added.

