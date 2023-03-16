US and Russian military leaders reconnect to discuss drone





WASHINGTON (AP) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian warplanes brought the two closer country of direct conflict since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

It was the first call between Austin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu since October. And General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had a similar call with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

We take any escalation potential very seriously. And that’s why I believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open, Austin said during a Pentagon press briefing. I think that’s really the key to being able to pick up the phone and engage. And I think it will help to avoid miscalculations in the future.

The US military says it abandoned the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet poured fuel on the surveillance drone then hit its propeller as it flew in international airspace. Russia denied causing the accident. The United States said it was working to declassify surveillance footage from the drone believed to show Tuesday’s crash.

The fact that senior U.S. and Russian defense and military leaders spoke so soon after the incident underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea and that both sides recognized the need reduce the risk of escalation. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to respond to US military calls in the early months of the war.

There are still questions about whether Russia intended to shoot down the drone, even though the moments leading up to its crash were intentional, said Milley, who stood alongside Austin during the briefing. .

We know the interception was intentional. We know the aggressive behavior was intentional, Milley said.

However, he told reporters it was still unclear whether the collision itself was intentional. And he pushed back against Russia’s claim that the fighter jets did not come into contact with the drone.

We have absolute proof of contact, Milley said. It’s very aggressive. … We have video evidence and all that.

Milley and Austin also left open the possibility that the United States could try to recover parts of the downed $32 million drone, which Milley said crashed in waters of 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1 200 to 1,500 meters) deep.

Other US officials have said the United States has no military vessels in the area and is unlikely to seek recovery of the wreckage. The Black Sea has been closed since the beginning of 2022 to military vessels that do not have a home port along its coasts.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said Russia had already sent ships to the area and attempted to recover pieces of the drone.

Milley played down the significance of any potential takeover by Russia.

He probably broke up. There’s probably not much to salvage, he says. As far as loss of anything of sentient intelligence etc.. we were taking and we have taken mitigating measures. We were therefore quite convinced that everything that had value no longer had any.

US officials declined to detail what steps were taken to protect the drone’s sensitive technology or the video it collected during its surveillance mission. But officials have long recognized that the United States can remotely remove sensitive information from high-tech drones and render the systems inoperable, so they don’t have much value.

Milley and Austin also said the incident would not prevent the United States from flying where international law permits.

Details of Milley’s call with Gerasimov would remain confidential, Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Col. Dave Butler said in a statement. Gerasimov was named the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine in January and his former commander was demoted in an apparent sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s displeasure with the state of the war, which has reached a stalemate.

Whether the call between Austin and Shoigu was a private de-escalation was not apparent from Russia’s public statements.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia had declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to all air traffic during the conflict and suggested that the United States was trying to provoke an escalation by flights. . The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.

Any incident that could cause a confrontation between the two major powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raises very serious risks, Lavrov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Shoigu, on the call with Austin, noted that US drone flights near Crimea were provocative and risked escalating tensions in the Black Sea. He said Russia would respond in kind to any provocations in the future, but also noted that the two nuclear powers should act responsibly and maintain communication channels.

Asked about the call, Austin declined to provide details.

Austin and Shoigu first spoke about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in May 2022. At the time, it was the highest level US-Russian contact in the war.

In October, they spoke twice in three days because the threat of an escalation was high. Shoigu had accused Ukraine of planning to use a dirty bomb, a claim firmly rejected by the United States and Western allies, who have accused Russia of seeking a false pretext to justify further escalation, including potentially the use of a tactical nuclear weapon.

