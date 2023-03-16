Goldman Sachs cuts GDP forecast due to stress from smaller banks





Photo illustration, the Silicon Valley Bank logo is seen displayed on a smartphone, with the stock market index on the personal computer in the background on March 14, 2023, in Rome, Italy.

Andrea Ronchini | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs on Wednesday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2023, citing a decline in lending by small and medium-sized banks amid turmoil in the broader financial system.

The firm lowered its growth forecast by 0.3 percentage point to 1.2% as smaller banks are expected to try to preserve liquidity in case they need to meet withdrawals from depositors, which would lead to a substantial tightening of bank lending standards.

Tighter lending standards could weigh on aggregate demand, implying a drag on GDP growth already hurt by the tightening in recent quarters, Goldman economists David Mericle and Manuel Abecasis wrote in a note to clients.

“Small and medium banks play an important role in the US economy,” the analysts write. “Any impact on lending is likely to be concentrated in a subset of small and medium banks.”

Banks with less than $250 billion in assets account for about 50% of U.S. commercial and industrial loans, 60% of residential real estate loans, 80% of commercial real estate loans and 45% of consumer loans, according to the company.

While the two recent bank failures Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank account for only 1% of total bank lending, Goldman noted that lending shares are 20% for banks with a high loan-to-deposit ratio and 7% for banks with a small share. FDIC-insured deposits.

Regulators seized both banks earlier this week and ensured depositors regained full access to their funds through the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund. Many depositors were uninsured due to the $250,000 cap on guaranteed deposits.

Analysts assume that small banks with a low share of FDIC-covered deposits will cut new lending by 40% and other small banks will cut new lending by 15%, resulting in a 2.5% drop in total bank loans.

The effect of the tightening would have the same impact on demand growth as a 25 to 50 basis point hike in interest rates, they said.

