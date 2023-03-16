Austin says US will continue to fly drones over Black Sea, condemns Russian bombing as ‘aggressive’





Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised on Wednesday that US planes would continue to fly and operate where international law permits, a day after Russian planes struck a US drone over the Black Sea, forcing him to be shot in international waters.

This dangerous episode is part of a series of aggressive, risky and dangerous actions in international airspace, Austin said at the start of a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group. So make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and operate where international law permits. And it is Russia’s responsibility to operate as military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.

Austin was the first cabinet member in the Biden administration to directly address the incident, which occurred on Tuesday when two Russian Su-27 jets intercepted a US MQ-9 Reaper drone. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday.

Austin confirmed at a Pentagon press conference on Wednesday that he had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, adding that it was essential that the major powers be models of transparency and communication.

The downing of the drone marked the first time that Russian and American military planes have come into direct physical contact since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. On Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesman said relations between Moscow and Washington were at an all-time low. However, the United States has yet to announce that it will take action against Russia in the wake of the incident, suggesting the Biden administration may seek to avoid escalating matters further.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said at the press conference on Wednesday that the United States is not seeking armed conflict with Russia, and I think at this point we should investigate this incident and move on.

The Russian aircraft, Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday he flew near the drone for 30 to 40 minutes before one of the planes hit the MQ-9, prompting the United States to drop the drone in the water.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at a press conference later Wednesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, declined to speculate on a Russian motive behind the incident, but called it a reckless and dangerous action.

Two U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence told CNN that senior Russian Defense Ministry officials had ordered Russian fighter jets to harass the U.S. drone, suggesting the pilots had not acted maliciously when they interfered with the American drone.

At present, however, there is no indication that Russia’s top political leaders, particularly those in the Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin, knew in advance of the planned assault, the official said. one of the American officials.

State Department spokesman Ned Price indicated late Wednesday that there was likely high-level approval of the harassment.

Our planes, our drones were harassed by Russian pilots almost constantly. And to say that this consistent pattern is the consequence of pilots doing it, Russian pilots doing it on their own, just didn’t ring true, Price told CNN Anderson Cooper on AC360. The fact that we have seen a pattern from Russian Federation forces at least suggests to us that there is at least some senior level approval for this type of activity.

It is unclear whether military officials planned to plan an incident where fighter jets would come into physical contact with the drone.

We know the interception was intentional. We know the aggressive behavior was intentional, and we also know it was very unprofessional and very dangerous,” Milley said during the briefing. The actual contact of the Russian fixed-wing fighter with our UAV, the physical contact with these two, not sure yet.

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby told CNN This Morning on Wednesday that the drone had not been recovered and he was not sure the United States would be able to recover it. He previously told CNN Jake Tapper that the United States has taken steps to protect our actions in regards to this particular drone.

The United States remotely wiped the drone’s sensitive software before it crashed to prevent Russia from collecting secret information, two US officials told CNN.

Russia has reached the crash site of the MQ-9 in the Black Sea, two officials told CNN on Wednesday, as the Kremlin vows to attempt to recover the US surveillance drone.

Kirby did not confirm that the Russians had reached the site, but told CNN Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room that the United States had made it impossible for them to glean anything valuable from the remains of this drone, whatever let them be. the surface of the water.

Russia made it clear earlier Wednesday that it would attempt to recover the wreckage of the drone.

I don’t know if we will be able to get it or not, but we have to and we will definitely look into it, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Russian state TV channel Rossiya 1.

The Russian Navy has several ships in the Black Sea, including ships based in Crimean ports, which would have put them in an advantageous position to attempt recovery.

The United States has no naval vessels in the Black Sea, according to a naval official, which would make any American recovery attempt extremely difficult and time-consuming.

Milley confirmed Wednesday that the United States has no ships in the Black Sea, but said the United States has many allies and friends in the region.

Well, work through recovery operations, that’s US property, and let’s leave it at that point, Milley said. He added that the drone probably broke and there was probably not much to salvage.

Regarding the loss of any sensitive information etc., as usual, we would and have taken mitigating measures, he said. We are therefore completely convinced that everything that had value is no longer of value.

The mid-air encounter happened about 45 miles southwest of the Crimean peninsula, one of the US officials said. The MQ-9 landed about 70 miles southwest of Crimea after flying away from occupied territory, the official added.

Russia has denied the US account of the incident, with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov saying on Tuesday that Russia had informed of the space identified as a special military operation area. Antonov also said the MQ-9 flew with its transponders turned off, violating temporary airspace boundaries, and Russian planes did not make contact with it.

Milley said Wednesday that while he didn’t know if the physical contact between the plane and the drone was intentional, the interception and aggressive behavior were intentional.

The Kremlin continued its defense on Wednesday, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov asking reporters to focus on the Defense Ministry statement, which makes it clear that no weapons were used and there was no no physical contact.

Peskov said relations between the United States and Russia were in a deplorable state and at an all-time low, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the incident.

Milley said he had a call scheduled soon with Russia’s Chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, by phone on Wednesday. The two military leaders have not spoken since the end of December.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, described the incident as a signal of Putin’s desire to expand the conflict zone with the involvement of other parties.

The incident involving the American MQ-9 Reaper drone, caused by [R]russia in the black sea, east [P]This is a signal of willingness to expand the conflict zone with the participation of other parties, he said. The all-in tactic is to constantly raise rates under strategic loss conditions and hope that circumstances will change.

This story has been updated with additional reports.

