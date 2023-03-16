UK Spring Budget: Government improved tax relief scheme for ‘R&D focused SMEs’.





UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has made a small effort to address concerns about the proposed cuts to the research and development (R&D) tax credit. But he failed to make the U-turn that some hoped would follow the government’s fall statement last November.

Today’s announcement came as part of the UK’s Spring Budget, and Hunt unveiled a number of investments in the tech sector, including an annual AI 1 million award, quantum investments and plans for 900 million new “exascale” computers.

‘R&D intensive’

The R&D tax credit scheme was first introduced by the UK government in 2000 to encourage companies to invest in innovation. Through this scheme, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can receive tax relief on R&D expenditures to cover clinical trial costs, materials and personnel, and deficit-financing enterprises can apply for cash tax credits.

Under this scheme, a company is classified as a small business if it has fewer than 500 employees and a turnover of less than 100 million or a balance sheet of less than 86 million. If they meet that criterion, lossmakers can now claim R&D claims of 33%, or 33p per 1 spent on R&D. However, with the announcement of the change last November, that number dropped to 18.6%, or 18.6p per 1 in-house R&D spend, effectively a 40% drop.

The announcement drew significant criticism from across business and technology, as the Coalition for a Digital Economy (COADEC) concluded that the average startup could lose around 100,000 jobs per year. And in fact, the move has taken many by surprise, especially for Hunt’s mantra of making the UK the next Silicon Valley.

In his budget today, Hunt made no transition given that previously announced cuts would remain in place. Companies that spend more than 40% of their total expenditure on R&D can claim a tax deduction of 27%, or 27 per 100 spent.

“This means that eligible cancer drug companies that spend $2 million on research and development will receive more than $500,000 to help develop breakthrough therapies,” Hunt said, bringing the total package value to about $1.8 billion. added.

salvation

But no matter how you look at it, all SMEs that previously claimed credit for R&D investments will still be down from April 1 compared to before. Overall, the government has said that around 20,000 startups will benefit from the R&D scheme as a whole, but only about 11,000 will be eligible for this new addition. 1,000 in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries; 4,000 in “related activities” such as computer programming, consulting and AI; About 6,000 companies in other sectors such as manufacturing.

Mark Smith, a partner at Ayming, a consulting firm that helps companies secure government R&D funding, said today’s announcement that the government’s decision last year to cut tax cuts for all SMEs “undermines Britain’s ambitions to become the next generation of silicon.” It is the tacit recognition of the government that it will do it,” he said. Although this latest corrective action is rather limited.

“New government funding for R&D-intensive companies will enable some of the UK’s most innovative companies to do their best,” Smith said in a statement to TechCrunch. “The structure implemented by the superintendent sounds reasonable and clear. 40% of our spending was simple numbers and goals for others to work on. However, it cannot be accessed as there are far more targets. 40% of R&D spending is so high that only a fraction of UK companies qualify.”

Moreover, even with the broader industry identified, it is not entirely clear how the new legislation applies and to which specific sectors it applies.

“The definition of ‘research-intensive small business’ is clear, but we don’t know which companies and which activities qualify,” Smith continued. “It would be great to see green innovation incorporated here. It was a bit disappointing not to hear more mention of funding related to R&D in environmental technologies that could make the UK a world leader. To drive a sustainable transition, specific tax incentives for green R&D need to be considered. If we can include it in our definition, it will empower both our innovation and our goal of net zero.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/15/uk-spring-budget-government-trumpets-improved-tax-relief-scheme-for-rd-intensive-smes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related