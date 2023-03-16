US says drone recovery difficult as Russian ships at crash site | Conflict News





US General Mark Milley said the MQ-9 Reaper drone sank in an area of ​​the Black Sea where depths could reach 1,500 meters.

Recovering a US surveillance drone that crashed after being intercepted by Russian warplanes would be difficult given the deep waters of the Black Sea, a senior US official has said, amid reports of Russian ships at the crash site.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said the remains of the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone, which the US says was shot down by one of two planes at reaction Russian Su-27s cutting off the propeller of the drone, sank in waters as deep as 1,219 to 1,524 meters (4,000 to 5,000 feet).

It probably sank to significant depths, so any salvage operation from a technical perspective would be very difficult, Milley told reporters on Wednesday. Milley added that it would take several days before the United States knew for sure the size of the debris field.

Moscow, which denies its jets were in physical contact with the drone, said it would try to recover the wreckage of the drone as reports emerged on Thursday of US officials confirming Russian ships had reached the site of the accident.

ABC News’ senior reporter at the Pentagon, Luis Martinez, tweeted that two US officials had confirmed the presence of Russian ships at the crash site in the Black Sea.

The Black Sea borders both Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the Rossiya-1 television channel on Wednesday that Russia would attempt an operation to recover the US spy drone.

I don’t know if we can get it back or not, but it has to be done. And certainly work on it. I hope, of course, with success, he says.

Milley said the United States had taken steps to ensure there would be no loss of sensitive intelligence should the drone be recovered by Russia.

We were absolutely convinced that anything that was valuable is no longer valuable, Milley said.

Patrushev also said the drone incident proved that the United States was involved in the war in Ukraine. This is another confirmation that they are directly involved in these actions, in the war, he said.

Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said Washington deploying a drone thousands of miles from the United States and near Russian borders proved that it was gathering intelligence for the Ukrainian military in order to help carry out attacks against Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials warned on Wednesday that the downing of the drones signaled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to expand the conflict.

The purpose of this all-encompassing tactic is to always raise the stakes, Secretary of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov said on social media.

But with US officials saying the Russian plane may have accidentally collided with the drone and Moscow maintaining the jets do not physically interfere with the plane, it appears both sides are focused on restraint. and avoid a military escalation at a time of already strained relations with Russia. war in Ukraine.

Milley, the US general, said it was clear that the interception and harassment of the drone by Russian planes was intentional, but it was unclear whether the Russian plane deliberately made contact with the MQ-9 , a maneuver that could also put the Russian plane in danger.

Was it intentional or not? I don’t know yet, said Milley.

Earlier Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the incident was likely unintentional.

Milley also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov, in a rare phone call on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, after the incident, but did not reveal details of their conversation.

