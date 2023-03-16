Russian leaders approved of aggressive jet actions that damaged US drone, US officials say





Three U.S. officials familiar with intelligence said the highest levels of the Kremlin on Tuesday approved aggressive actions by Russian military fighter jets against a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea.

Russian planes dropped kerosene on the MQ-9 Reaper, an unprecedented action, and two of the officials said intelligence suggested the intent appeared to be to steer the drone off course or disable its capabilities monitoring.

It was the Russian leadership’s intention to be aggressive in the interception, one of the officials said.

An official said he had no indication the endorsement had gone all the way to Putin. Other officials declined to provide details beyond the highest levels.

The Russian plane actually severed the drone’s propeller, which the United States says happened and Russia denies it was likely unintentional, officials said, who believe it it was pilot error, based on US video of the incident.

Three defense officials and a Biden administration official also said the Russians had already reached the area where the MQ-9 Reaper crashed. The Russians are actively searching for the debris with ships and planes, but the United States has seen no indication that it has been able to recover any, officials said. An official said much of the debris sank into the Black Sea.

The US is unlikely to attempt to recover the remains of the crashed drone, according to the three US officials familiar with the intelligence.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a press conference Wednesday that there was probably not much debris to be recovered and noted that the part of the Black Sea where the drone landed is up to 5,000 feet. deep.

He reiterated, as other US officials have said, that the United States had taken steps to disable the drone’s software so that the Russians could not glean highly sensitive information from it if they recovered material from it. .

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with NBC News that the Russians were deliberately trying to approach the drone.

What we don’t know is how intentional the collision with the drone was, Kirby said. It is possible that it was simply reckless and incompetent aviation on the part of the pilot.

In lieu of additional comments, a spokesperson for the National Security Council pointed to previous comments from Kirby, Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The United States said the drone was flying in international airspace over international waters. Russia has warned the United States to stop approaching so close to its borders.

Milley said the incident was part of Russian behavior that has recently become more aggressive.

Courtney Kube

Carol E. Lee

Peter Alexander and Mosheh Gains contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/national-security/russian-leaders-approved-actions-jets-downed-us-drone-rcna75166 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related