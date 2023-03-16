Latest UK visa numbers indicate continued increase in international HE registrations this year – ICEF Monitor





Are you running out of time? Highlights include:

The number of UK study visas awarded in 2022 will reach nearly 490,000, an 81% increase from pre-pandemic levels China and Nigeria, along with important South Asian markets, are the main growth drivers Soaring visa numbers, along with continued media speculation about a tougher political climate for international education, have reportedly led the Home Office to seek proposals designed to curb the number of foreign students.

International enrollments in UK higher education increased by more than 12% in the 2021/22 academic year, driven by increased demand from non-EU markets, particularly China, India and Nigeria.

Recent Home Office visa figures show that the pattern has been extended into 2023, with student demand from outside the EU once again driving visa approvals at an all-time high.

The UK government reported that a total of 485,758 sponsored study visas were granted to key applicants in 2022 alone. This is an increase of 81% from the pre-corona level (as of 2019) and a 29% increase from the previous year.

Sponsored study visas granted to key applicants by nationality group between 2013 and 2022. Note: The chart reflects that from January 2021, after the UK leaves the EU, nationals of the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland will need to obtain a visa to conduct sponsored research in the UK. Source: UK Home Office

The Home Office data release acknowledges that higher education enrollments increased by more than 12% in 2021/22, but points to a much larger increase in visa approvals through 2022. “Home Department visa data shows a larger increase in demand for sponsored study visas over a similar period of time (+63% approved for the year ending June 2022 (405,779) compared to the year ending June 2021 (249,645), COVID After a significant decrease during the period) -19). This suggests that the recent increase in the number of visas is more pronounced and reflects the twin effects of coming out of the pandemic, with a steady increase in foreign enrollments in the higher education sector.”

In 2022, over nine in 10 (91%) visas were for students entering UK higher education institutions.

Southeast Asia takes the lead

Visa data also reveals a different mix of growth markets for 2022, with South Asian markets playing a key role. As seen in the chart below, grants to Chinese students declined in 2022, while grants to applicants from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh all registered notable increases.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “In 2022, 139,539 sponsored study visas were approved for nationals of India, an increase of 105,278 (+307%) compared to 2019 (34,261). Chinese nationals were the second most sponsored study visa granted nationality in 2022, with 102,842 visas granted, down 14% from 119,231 in 2019. Chinese and Indian nationals account for half (50%) of all sponsored research grants.

Among the top five nationalities granted sponsored study visas, Bangladeshi nationals saw the largest percentage increase in grants, from 1,745 to 15,277, followed by Nigerian nationals, with an increase of 6,798 to 59,053.”

Top 5 Sending Markets for UK Study Visa Approval in 2017 2022. Source: UK Home Office

This picture of soaring visa approvals in 2022 comes amid continuing media reports from the UK about a more challenging political environment for international education. The Home Office has reported interest in new restrictions for international students. And Home Secretary Suela Braberman has reportedly proposed reducing the post-study work period for foreign graduates from the current two years to six months.

For example, Times Higher Education reported:

As well as thought. [Department of Education]However, various departments, including the Treasury, International Trade and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy departments, have opposed the Home Office’s plan to shorten the time allowed for postgraduate visas, fearing damage to the UK’s economic standing. route.”

Opposition to such a proposal would be bolstered by a recent poll showing that 64% of respondents would like to see “an equal increase” in the number of international students in the UK. In contrast, 1 in 5 (21%) would like to see these numbers go down.

Responding to media coverage of the Home Office proposal, British University International Director Jamie Arrowsmith said:

“International students make a huge positive contribution to our university and the UK economy. It is important that the Government does not introduce policies that continue to damage the UK’s global reputation and competitiveness and the local economies across the UK.

Over the years, the visa and immigration landscape has seen tremendous growth in other countries while international recruitment levels for the UK have stagnated. This puts the UK at a strategic disadvantage representing lost opportunities for collaboration, lost talent that can contribute to universities and businesses, and lost economic growth. In short, the government made a deliberate policy choice not to use national power to put students in a quandary rather than attract them to the UK.

To rectify this, in 2019 the UK Government published the International Education Strategy and introduced Postgraduate Studies allowing international students to work in the UK for up to 2-3 years after graduation. Our university knows that recruitment must be sustainable and will continue to work with local and regional partners to ensure that we have the capacity to welcome and support international students and provide a world-class experience. But the boom-and-bust repeating pattern in international recruiting would be a big mistake. We need stable and well-managed policies that will ensure that we continue to meet exceptionally high standards of compliance with all visa and immigration requirements while keeping the UK attractive.”

For additional background information see:

