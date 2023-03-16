Why US Forces Remain in Iraq 20 Years After ‘Shock and Awe’





WASHINGTON (AP) Twenty years after the United States invaded Iraq in blinding outbursts of shock and awe, U.S. forces remain in the country in what has become a small but constant presence to ensure an ongoing relationship with a key military and diplomatic partner in the Middle East.

READ MORE: A timeline of the Iraq War

The roughly 2,500 US troops are scattered across the country, mostly at military installations in Baghdad and the north. And while it’s a far cry from the more than 170,000 US forces in Iraq at the height of the war in 2007, US officials say the limited but continued troop level is essential as proof of commitment to the region and a protection against Iranian influence. and arms trafficking.

A look at America’s evolving role in Iraq:

How did it start?

The United States invaded Iraq in March 2003 in what it called a massive campaign of shock and awe bombing that lit up the skies, devastated large swaths of the country and paved the way for troop convergence US land routes to Baghdad. The invasion was based on what turned out to be erroneous claims that Saddam Hussein had secretly hidden weapons of mass destruction. Such weapons never materialized.

Saddam was removed from power and America’s war shifted the country’s ruling base from the Sunni Arab minority to the Shia majority, with the Kurds gaining their own autonomous region. While many Iraqis welcomed Saddam’s ouster, they were disappointed when the government failed to restore basic services and the ongoing battles instead caused widespread humanitarian suffering.

Resentment and power struggles between Shiites and Sunnis fueled the civil war, ultimately leading to America’s full withdrawal in December 2011. The divide was a key factor in the collapse of police and military forces country in the face of the Islamic State insurgency that swept through Iraq and Syria in 2014.

USA is coming back

The rise of the Islamic State group, its roots were in Al-Qaeda affiliates and its growing threat to the United States and its allies across Europe sent the United States back to Iraq at the invitation of the Baghdad government in 2014. During that summer and fall, the U.S. DRC-led coalition launched airstrike campaigns in Iraq, then Syria, and reignited a broad effort to train and advise the Iraqi army.

The coalition’s train-and-advise mission continued, bolstered by a NATO contingent, even after the end of the Islamic State group’s campaign to create a caliphate in March 2019.

The approximately 2,500 soldiers deployed in Iraq live on joint bases with Iraqi troops, where they provide training and equipment. This troop total, however, fluctuates quite a bit, and the Pentagon does not disclose the number of US special operations forces that regularly move in and out of the country to assist Iraqi forces or travel to Syria for counterterrorism operations.

Iraq is still under pressure from the Islamic State, said retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led US Central Command and was the top US commander for the Middle East in 2019 to 2022. We are still helping them continue this fight. We have done many things to help them improve control over their own sovereignty, which is of great importance to the Iraqis.

Why the American presence continues

The oft-cited reason for the continued US troop presence is to help Iraq combat remnants of the Islamic State insurgency and prevent any resurgence.

But a key reason is Iran.

Iran’s political influence and the strength of its militias in Iraq and throughout the region have been a recurring security concern for the United States over the years. And the presence of US forces in Iraq makes it harder for Iran to move weapons through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon, for use by its proxies, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, against Israel.

The same goes for the presence of American troops around the al-Tanf garrison in southeastern Syria, which is located on a vital route that can connect Iranian-backed forces from Tehran to Syria. in southern Lebanon and at the gates of Israel. In Iraq and Syria, US troops are disrupting what could be an undisputed land bridge for Iran to the eastern Mediterranean.

WATCH: Brief but spectacular Iraqi-American photojournalist on refugees

US troops in Iraq are also providing critical logistical and other support to US forces in Syria, which is partnering with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighting the Islamic State group. The United States carries out airstrikes and other missions targeting ISIS leaders, and also supports the SDF in the custody of thousands of captured ISIS fighters and their family members imprisoned in Syria.

Military leaders successfully rebuffed then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw all troops from Syria and Iraq. They argued that if anything were to happen in Syria that would endanger US forces, they should be able to quickly send troops, equipment and other support from Iraq.

During a recent visit to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi leaders, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said US forces were prepared to remain in Iraq, in a non-combat role, at the government’s invitation.

We are deeply committed to ensuring that the people of Iraq can live in peace and dignity, in safety and security and with economic opportunity for all, he said.

Iraq in numbers

By the time Washington withdrew its last combat troops in December 2011, tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians were dead, along with 4,487 American soldiers.

More than 3,500 soldiers were killed in hostile actions and almost 1,000 died out of combat from 2003 to 2011. More than 32,000 soldiers were wounded in combat; tens of thousands of others have also reported illnesses to the Department of Veterans Affairs believed to be linked to toxic exposure from burning fires in Iraq. Legislation enacted by the Biden administration has increased the number of these veterans who will be able to receive lifelong care or benefits as a result of this exposure.

From 2003 to 2012, the United States provided $60.64 billion to fund Iraqi security forces and civilian reconstruction, according to the Special Inspector General for Iraq Reconstruction. Of this total, $20 billion went to financing, equipping, supplying uniforms and training Iraqi security forces.

There were about 100,000 contractors each year in Iraq supporting US forces and the US mission from 2007 to 2010, according to the Congressional Research Service. At the end of last year, there were about 6,500 contractors supporting US operations in Iraq and Syria, according to US Central Command.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/why-u-s-forces-remain-in-iraq-20-years-after-shock-and-awe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related