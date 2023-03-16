The UK budget offers more free childcare as a work incentive.





The UK government on Wednesday announced plans to expand free childcare, household energy subsidies and strengthen business investment incentives, stepping up efforts to bring more people to work and make the UK an attractive investment destination.

Amid double-digit inflation, rising interest rates and widespread strikes, Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would expand the economy this year and avoid a slowdown.

Mr Hunt presented in a budget speech to members of Parliament a plan for tax and spending of around £20 billion ($24 billion) annually over the next three years. A surprise that could shake Britain’s restored but fragile fiscal credibility.

“We remain vigilant,” Mr Hunt said on Wednesday. We will not hesitate to take any necessary steps to stabilize the economy.

As he said, junior doctors from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, public transportation workers, and some public officials and teachers went on strike, adding to the wage hike wave that began last year. He largely avoided the topic of public sector salaries, but did not announce specifics, the prime minister said the government would work hard to resolve the dispute.

Mr Hunt was appointed Prime Minister in mid-October during Liz Trusss’ tenure as Prime Minister to calm financial markets disrupted by Mr Trusss’ plan to cut taxes and raise spending. After scrapping nearly all of Mr. Truss’ economic agenda, he was held in his place by Mr. Sunak. The two have since focused on looking competent and frankly boring compared to their predecessors.

As in many developed countries, the UK’s economic prospects have improved over the past few months thanks to low wholesale natural gas prices and the remarkable resilience of consumers and businesses.

On Wednesday, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility raised its outlook for the UK economy this year and next. It forecasts that GDP will contract by 0.2% this year and the economy will avoid a technological recession defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction. It’s a significant improvement since November, when the agency predicted the economy would contract 1.4% this year.

But now the economy is at a standstill and inflation-adjusted disposable income is still expected to fall by the largest amount on record since the 1950s. Future prospects are also weak as economists lower expectations for growth in the labor market and Brexit continues to disrupt many businesses. The Office for Budget Responsibility has downgraded its three-year growth forecast from 2025.

Mr Hunt’s promise to reduce UK debt as a fraction of gross domestic product (GDP) left little room for significant changes to taxes and spending. And no one showed up. Personal income tax hikes continue, putting 2.5 million people in the higher tax bracket over the next five years, with government spending largely unaffected.

The budget contains the faint outline of a plan to improve economic supply and boost the economy’s dismal medium-term growth trend with more workers and investment incentives, said Michael Saunders, an economist at Oxford Economics and former Bank of England rate setter. memo. But these are just the first steps.

Mr. Hunt announced an annual spending plan of $7 billion by 2027, focused specifically on the goal of putting hundreds of thousands of people into work, especially for parents, people over 50, and recipients of state benefits. As people retire early and cases of long-term physical and mental health conditions rise, government concerns about falling labor force participation rates are growing as the pandemic holds the UK economy in check. Since the pandemic, nearly 500,000 people have been out of work, two-thirds of whom are over 50 years of age.

Among the biggest changes in his address, Mr. Hunt said, workers will be able to save more money in personal pensions without paying taxes. These changes are meant to encourage people to work longer, especially high-income people like senior doctors in the National Health Service.

Economists like the Resolution Foundation say it will be difficult to convince early retirees who are financially comfortable to return to work, but governments can expand the workforce by improving access to affordable child care, occupational health and other disability support.

The government has heeded the call for more child care. Previously, the government provided 30 hours of free childcare per week to children aged 3-4 of working parents, which meant that most parents with young children had to pay for childcare to work. The plan outlined on Wednesday will continue to expand free coverage to 1- and 2-year-olds over the next few years, starting at 9 months.

The think-tank Women’s Budget Group welcomed the extra administration but warned that it would have difficulties delivering the expansion. The government said it needed to clarify how childcare workers are recruited and paid. Nearly half of workers in the sector rely on state benefits to supplement their income, the group said.

Mr Hunt earlier this week announced several other measures to address the UK’s economic inactivity. This includes changes to how childcare is paid for people receiving state benefits, and additional funding for work assessment methods and skills for people with disabilities. Training for people over 50.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said it expects the measures Hunt outlined will encourage more than 110,000 people to join the workforce over five years.

Hunt said in a speech that the government would raise the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent from 19 per cent in April. But he said he would get tax relief on the investment, including allowing companies to deduct the full cost of certain plants and machinery from their pre-tax profits.

Earlier Wednesday, the Treasury Department said it would extend government subsidies on household energy bills for another three months through the end of June, capping average annual costs to $2,500 per year.

The budget announcement was nearly overshadowed by the collapse of a California-based Silicon Valley bank late last week. This led to the collapse of the UK subsidiary, a major banker of the British tech company.

Earlier this year, Mr Hunt said he wanted to make the UK the world’s next Silicon Valley, but said over the weekend that many startups are at risk of not being able to pay salaries and other costs, and that could happen quickly. concubine. The Prime Minister and other Treasury officials locked away the weekend in talks to avoid driving the British subsidiary into bankruptcy. Eventually, Europe’s largest bank, HSBC, bought the subsidiary in a symbolic first place.

