Budget Spring 2023: Jeremy Hunt Announces Changes to Child Care, Pensions and Energy Assistance





The Superintendent’s spring budget focused on growth and ‘breaking down barriers’, with the overall goal being to get people back to work or remain in the workforce.

Prior to the speech, the Treasury Department released details of the government’s ongoing energy assistance plan as the country continues to experience a cost-of-living crisis.

here, which one? A closer look at what’s included in Jeremy Hunt’s ‘Budget for Growth’ and how it will affect people’s pockets.

Significantly expanded childcare support

Parents were among the biggest ‘winners’ in the budget as the Chancellor announced a major expansion in child care assistance to help more parents return to work.

The government will expand paid childcare for 30 hours from 9 months, the end of maternity care, to the start of school.

Currently, all children aged 3 and 4 are eligible for 15 hours of free child care per week, and 30 hours of free child care if you or your partner are working and earning at least the national minimum wage or minimum living wage. However, neither parent can earn more than 100,000 per year to use the scheme.

Offer for 2-year-olds is currently limited to 15 free hours per week for parents claiming certain benefits.

However, the reform means that eligible households with two adults working at least 16 hours per week will receive 30 hours of funded child care for 38 weeks a year from 9 months to 4 years of age.

There will be a phased introduction to ensure sufficient supply.

In April 2024, working parents with children over the age of 2 will receive 15 free hours per week. 30 hours of free childcare is provided.

The Chancellor also announced that families using the universal credit system to help with child care costs will receive money up front. Currently, parents must make a payment and later request a refund.

The child care component of Universal Credit currently covers 85% of child care costs, up to a maximum of 646.35 per month for one child and 1,108.04 per month for two or more children.

According to Hunt’s plan, this would increase to 951 per month for one child and 1,630 per month for two or more children.

For school-age children, Hunt announced it will fund schools and local authorities to increase the supply of wrap-around care provided before and after normal school hours. This means parents can drop off their children to school between the hours of 8am and 6pm, reducing the impact on work hours.

Jeremy Hunt planned to repeal pension lifetime benefits to encourage seniors to continue working or return to work.

You can save as much as you want in your pension, but your lifetime benefit was the most you could save without paying hefty taxes.

The lifetime benefit for 2022-23 would remain at 1073m and be frozen until 2026. But now, the lifetime benefit levy will be repealed from April 6 and will be completely repealed in a future finance bill.

Hunt also increased the amount that can be saved in an annuity over a year while maintaining the tax break from 40,000 to 60,000 for 2023-24. This is called the pension annual allowance.

Another change starting April 6 is an increase in the annual allowance for cash purchases from 4,000 to 10,000. For defined contribution (DC) pensioners who have already withdrawn, this is the amount you can save in your pension while taking advantage of the tax relief.

All of the changes are designed to encourage older workers to remain in the workforce, Hunt commented on NHS doctors. However, the group that will benefit from these changes is still a minority compared to the overall UK workforce.

Jeremy Hunt delayed planned Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) increases. That is, it will remain at the current level for the next three months.

The EPG caps the unit price domestic customers pay for energy at a rate lower than Ofgem’s price cap, the energy regulator. The government compensates for the difference with energy providers. The EPG does not affect the flat rate determined by Ofgem.

According to the Treasury Department, EPG will remain at 2,500 through the end of June, and a ‘typical home’ will save 160 on energy costs as a result. It is set to increase to 3,000.

The U-turn, announced ahead of Hunt’s budget speech, comes after weeks of mounting pressure from consumer groups and charities who fear the extra cost will push many families already in financial trouble over the edge.

Next time Ofgem changes prices from July 1st, it’s likely to be lower than the current EPG rates, so homes will see some energy price drops.

But the government’s energy bill subsidy, which means most households will receive an extra $67 per month on their energy bill from October 2022, still ends at the end of this month. This effectively means that households will still find their monthly bills in April more expensive.

Hunt also announced that rates for households using prepaid meters will be ‘matched to comparable direct debit rates’. Beginning July 1, the EPG will be adjusted to remove the premium charged to prepaid customers.

A $63m funding was also announced to support public leisure centers with swimming pools whose energy costs have risen sharply over the past year. About 40m will be used to increase the pool’s energy efficiency in the long run, while 20m will help the leisure center deal with rising costs.

Hunt also announced a series of major reforms to help people get to work and remove barriers preventing benefits, people with poor health and older workers from working.

This included publishing a white paper on disability benefits reform that would see the biggest change to the welfare system in a decade.

It proposes to ditch work capacity assessments, meaning most claimants only need to do one health assessment instead of two. Hunt said these reforms would support claimants who want to work without fear of losing financial support.

He also said universal credit sanctions would be more stringent for those who do not meet strict job search requirements and choose not to accept job offers.

He also announced:

Universal Assistance Begins Voluntary Employment Scheme for People with Disabilities where $4,000 per person will be used to find suitable work. Administrative Income Threshold This will increase from the equivalent of 15 hours in the national living wage to 18 hours. Those who work below this level will receive more work coach support. Midlife MOT is expanding and improving to ensure you receive the best financial, health and career guidance as you approach retirement. Improve existing skills programs through retraining to make them more accessible to older workers. Fuel Obligations

The plan to increase the fuel tax by 11 pence this year will be canceled and the rate will remain the same for the following year.

Gas taxes were first cut by 5 pence per liter in last year’s Spring Statement and will now remain frozen for the next 12 months, saving 100 drivers on average.

Duties on average strength draft beer sold in pubs and restaurants across the UK are frozen under the ‘Brexit Pubs Guarantee’.

This draft mitigation means the tariff you pay on a pint at a bar is 11p less than your supermarket tariff. However, the liquor tax will increase by 10.1% in August, subject to inflation.

The government is also reforming tariffs based on the alcohol content of drinks, which could be bad news for those who prefer wine.

Cigarette tariffs would also increase by 2% to the RPI, which would add about 1.75 to the price of a pack of cigarettes.

Hunt has announced that the government will allocate an additional 200m for maintenance of local roads in the UK.

This increase will allow local authorities in the UK to invest in major repairs and renewals such as repairing more potholes, completing resurfacing and opening up bridges and major structures.

Will the UK enter a recession this year?

In his budget speech, the Prime Minister announced that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) does not believe the UK will enter a ‘technical recession’ later this year.

He said this was due to ‘changing international factors’ and government precautions.

