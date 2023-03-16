The downing of the MQ-9 Reaper is the last American drone lost in a disputed area





WASHINGTON A US intelligence drone crashed in international waters this week after Russian warplanes intercepted, harassed and ultimately rammed it over the Black Sea near Ukraine, officials said American Defense.

The uncrewed General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper was on a routine surveillance mission when it and one of two nearby Su-27 planes collided on March 14 at around 7 a.m. local time, the report said. US European Command. The drone’s propeller was damaged, according to Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Pat Ryder, making him unflyable, out of control, so we shot him down.

While military interceptions of aircraft are common and generally follow a set of rules of engagement, the alleged adversarial nature of Tuesday’s incident underscored it.

RELATED

Samuel Bendett, an expert with the Center for Naval Analyses, told C4ISRNET that Russian media and other parties are closely monitoring drone flights in the Black Sea and proximity to Crimea, publishing U.S. drone flight maps in this zone. The general feeling, he said, is one of anger and resentment that the United States has such tools to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance, without an apparent Russian response.

Sooner or later, he continued, this pent-up anger would flare up and the Russians would react in one way or another.

The collision marked the first known physical contact between US and Russian forces since the latter invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Here are five other US drones shot down, lost or crashed in contested areas since 2015:

Libya, 2022 and 2019

An Air Force MQ-9 Reaper crashed near Benghazi, Libya in August 2022, prompting a US Africa Command investigation.

A spokesperson for the command told the Military Times at the time that the drone was operating to support the diplomatic engagements of US Ambassador and Special Envoy to Libya Richard Norlands when it went down. We didn’t know what caused it.

In 2019, officials from the so-called Libyan National Army apologized for shooting down an unspecified US drone near the capital, Tripoli, after mistaking it for a Turkish-made model used by rival militias.

The United States uses unmanned aircraft in Africa to monitor extremist groups and kill militants.

Strait of Hormuz, 2019

Amid already high international tensions over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and violence in the Strait of Hormuz, an international oil chokepoint, the United States said in June 2019 that a surveillance drone Navy RQ-4 Global Hawk manufactured by Northrop Grumman had been hit by an Iranian surface. air missile.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella Jr., then commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, described the attack as unprovoked.

This Pentagon graphic shows the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flight path and grid plot for the downed RQ-4 in the Strait of Hormuz. (Department of Defense)

At the time of the interception, the RQ-4 was operating at high altitude, about 34 kilometers from the nearest land point on the Iranian coast, Guastella told Pentagon reporters. This dangerous and escalating attack was irresponsible and occurred close to established air corridors between Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Muscat, Oman, possibly putting innocent civilians at risk.

The incident nearly sparked an armed conflict between the United States and Iran, as then-President Donald Trump considered his options for retaliation, including strikes on missile and radar installations. .

Iranian officials maintain that the RQ-4 violated their airspace.

Yemen, 2019

Houthi rebels shot down an MQ-9 Reaper over Yemen in June 2019 with what US Central Command described as an SA-6 surface-to-air missile.

The drone was likely targeted with help from Iran, the command said at the time, citing a marked improvement over the Houthis’ previous capability.

RELATED

A few days later, CENTCOM said, a modified SA-7 surface-to-air missile failed to take out another MQ-9 that was monitoring activity in the Gulf of Oman. The missile missed by at least 1 kilometer.

Syria, 2015

In 2015, the Air Force acknowledged that a General Atomics MQ-1 Predator had been shot down in Syria, after previously saying contact was lost with a drone during an intelligence-gathering flight.

The official Syrian news agency at the time said air defenses hit a hostile US surveillance plane, The Washington Post reported.

Air Force Times reporter Rachel Cohen contributed to this article.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/unmanned/2023/03/15/downing-of-mq-9-reaper-is-latest-us-drone-lost-in-contested-zone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related