Why Britain’s Spring Budget Won’t Solve Economic Problems





London CNN —

UK financial markets were spooked again on Wednesday, though unlike last fall they had nothing to do with a new government budget aimed at reversing the UK economic decline.

UK Treasurer Jeremy Hunt announced a new spending and tax plan on Wednesday, cautious to avoid the drama that engulfed his predecessor’s September mini-budget. However, the FTSE 100 (UKX) fell and the pound fell against the US dollar as the crash in Credit Suisse (CS) stocks reignited concerns sparked by the Silicon Valley bank collapse last week.

Fortunately for Hunt, economic conditions have improved slightly since debt-driven tax cuts and the scrapping of most of former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous plans for a spending spree. Falling natural gas prices have buoyed up some of the heat from inflation while energizing government finances that have been strained by energy subsidies to households.

The government’s fiscal oversight body, the Office for Budget and Responsibilities (OBR), now expects the UK economy to contract by just 0.2%, compared to a 1.4% decline forecast for November 2023.

Still, the UK is the only major economy the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted will contract this year. Inflation continues to eat away at salaries, exacerbating the long-term decline in living standards. Supply chains remain fragile. And the country is experiencing its worst strike in 30 years.

Financial market turmoil could make things worse if UK banks respond by providing less credit to households and businesses, straining consumer demand and investment spending.

More than 133,000 civil servants were set to strike on Wednesday over pay, pensions and job security, joined by teachers, transport workers, junior doctors and some BBC journalists.

Some economists thought Hunt could end rolling strikes by raising public sector wages. But he made only episodic comments on industry struggles, even as the economy lost nearly 2.5 million workdays to strikes between June and December.

But Hunt has promised to expand government support for energy costs, keeping the annual rate cap at 2,500 ($3,037) through the end of June, saving the average family $160 ($193).

It also announced plans to increase corporate investment and nurture human resources. Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY ITEM club, said the move should be pro-growth. Whether they will bring Britain out of a long period of slow expansion seems debatable.

Despite the many challenges facing the UK economy, including Brexit, labor shortages, workers’ strikes and a crumbling public health system, Hunt rejected talk of decline.

In the fall, we made a difficult decision to provide stability and sound funding. Today we are delivering the next part of the plan, the budget for growth, he said.

It’s not just about coming out of a downturn and growing. However, long-term, sustainable and healthy growth has made our country one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

The UK is the only G7 economy that has yet to return to its pre-pandemic size, partly due to underinvestment.

In an effort to balance the books, Hunt said the UK would still have the lowest headline tax rate in the G7, sticking to a plan to raise corporate tax from 19% to 25% this coming April.

However, to spur growth and address the low level of business investment, Hunt announced a tax break that would allow the company to offset every pound invested in equipment, plant and machinery against taxable profits over the next three years. OBR expects to increase business investment by 3% each time this is implemented.

Labor shortages are also a major constraint on economic growth, and Hunt announced a series of measures to encourage parents, retirees, and people with disabilities or poor health to return to work.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there are now more than 1 million vacancies in the UK economy, about 300,000 more than before the pandemic, and 21% of the workforce are economically inactive.

Early retirement and poor health, along with Brexit, are major factors. According to Hunt, about 3.5 million people between the ages of 50 and 65 are not part of the workforce.

In one of its largest budget giveaways, Hunt introduced 30 hours of free childcare per week for working parents with children 9 months and older, which will be phased in from April 2024 to September 2025. The superintendent said the measure would reduce child care costs by 60 percent. Saves families 6,500 ($7,800) per year.

Hunt increased the annual tax-free allowance for pension contributions by 50% to 60,000 ($72,360) and eliminated the $1 million ($1.2 million) lifetime allowance for tax-free pension contributions to encourage people over 50 to extend their careers. disadvantaged workers. More pension savings and cited by some doctors as reasons for early retirement.

The outlook for the UK economy looks brighter than in the fall, but the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley banks could weigh on growth in the near term.

The EY ITEM Club’s Beck said in a note on Wednesday that troubles in the US banking sector provide new sources of uncertainty and that OBR’s less optimistic forecasts may require some unexpected caution.

The SVB’s collapse continued to reverberate through global financial markets on Wednesday, hitting banking stocks, including Britain, where financial services still play a large role in the economy.

According to Berenberg Chief Economist Callum Pickering, the sell-off is not expected to cause a broader bank collapse, but it will make lenders more cautious, which could have significant implications.

Pickering said in a research note on Monday that UK financial conditions are likely to remain tighter (or potentially much tighter) in the coming months than they would have been in the absence of US banking troubles. All other things being equal, tighter financial conditions will strain consumer demand and reduce the availability of credit for investment spending.

If banks adjust or curtail their lending prices, the UK slowdown could be bigger than the 1 per cent decline Capital Economics is forecasting this year, said the firm’s chief UK economist, Paul Dales.

But for now, a repeat of the global financial crisis, which saw Britain’s real GDP fall by 6 per cent, seems unlikely, he added.

