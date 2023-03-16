Brother bills us for the meal he arranged. Carolyn Hax readers give advice.





Comment this story

Comment

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best answers are below.

Dear Carolyn: My extended family gets together for dinner most Sundays; my husband and i cook more than half the time even though it is four families because we love to cook and are good at it. We like to splurge on steak, fresh fish, etc., but never even considered asking anyone to participate. .

My mom told my younger brother that he and his wife, who got married in 2021, needed to start taking turns cooking at least four times a year. We told them it didn’t have to be fancy; it’s about the family being together, not the food. They took their turn last week. After dinner (spaghetti with sauce in a jar, wine in a box, packaged cookies for dessert), a note was handed out to let everyone, including the children, know their personal monetary share. To be honest, it seemed a bit high, but my dad handed over a check for the full amount with a look at my brother to let him know it was going to be discussed. My dad was *not* happy with the answer he got, which was that no, they don’t have money problems at all. My sister-in-law just has issues with spending money on other people because she spends it just fine on herself. My dad asked if they were really out before that dinner, and my brother said my sister-in-law felt they deserved a little something for all their hard work.

My dad is a great guy but he has a temper. He and my brother ended up yelling at each other. Now the whole family is in turmoil. I guess my brother is right in a way. I was just going to agree to this about my sister-in-law, so I offered to cover dinners for my brother and sister-in-law. It was denied by my father, and now I’m lost. Ideas?

Dramatic dinner: It’s crazy that your brother and sister-in-law feel the need to take advantage of their family’s accommodation. That being said, they have been pressured to host large family gatherings and whether or not they can afford it, they clearly don’t want to. We all have our spending priorities and accommodation is clearly not theirs. Few things trigger people more than money, so a huge grocery bill to feed the family could still trigger bills alarm in your SIL mind.

It’s so beautiful that you like to treat your family with so much love, joy and generosity. I like to organize meals. To me, nothing feels more like home than an open door and a full plate, but feeding and hosting is not how everyone wants to spend their money, time or generosity. While I can imagine it’s frustrating to feel like they’re not delivering their fair share of the bargain, they’re probably wonderful in many other ways.

It seems to me that they are just not equipped to accommodate at this current stage of life. Not everything in the family needs to be equal, and I find keeping score a surefire way to create resentment. I would much rather love people for what they are than resent them for what they will never be. They will not be hostesses with the mostesses. It is very good. You can keep this crown.

Stop with point counting, keep plates full of delicious food, and focus on what you love about your brother and sister-in-law. Setting reasonable expectations for loved ones and accepting their whims will maintain peace, make life a little easier, and minimize resentment.

Dramatic dinner: you don’t have a sister-in-law problem; you have an angry brother and father problem. These dinners have been going on long enough for an in-law to catch up with tradition, and yet your brother has resisted welcoming, which means that for him these dinners have always been more of an obligation than joyous get-togethers.

What would happen if he jumped into the past? Would there be a guilt call from mom or a capricious outburst from dad? Your immediate attempt at pacification by offering to cover the unreasonable expense of an unwelcome meal speaks volumes. In what other ways did your parents and family dictate how things should be done in this clan?

No dinner is worth walking on eggshells. The sister-in-law here puts her foot down and supports her husband since his tactic was in the worst taste. Now that the cat is out of the bag and your brother has made his feelings clear, let’s just hope his wife can get out from under that bus in one piece.

Volunteer Bus Victims Squad

Dinner Drama: There are so many angles to this situation: a distraught brother, a sister-in-law with emotional money issues, and an explosive father. I’m no psychologist, but it’s easy to see that there are underlying, unresolved childhood issues at play here.

The dinner, the way the bill was handled, everyone shocked at being charged, and the fathers outburst of anger: these are all symptoms of dysfunctional family dynamics on many levels. It’s not about dinner at all. Each child in this family grew up with an overbearing parent who used anger as a weapon to control themselves. As adults, they each handle family conflict in different ways. Some remain silent, while others want to stand up to the bully. This is a family that needs to be healed with professional help.

Each week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s episode here. New questions are usually posted on Fridays, with a Monday submission deadline. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself and are edited for length and clarity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/advice/2023/03/15/carolyn-hax-readers-brother-charged-dinner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related