



UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hailed his plan to accelerate a sluggish economy as tens of thousands of workers furious with the government went on strike. Worsening cost of living crisis.

Hunt announced on Wednesday childcare and tax reforms to put more people to work and corporate tax cuts to spur low-level business investment. Anticipation of next year’s presidential election.

Hunt also said it would expand assistance to households hit by soaring energy prices and freeze taxes on fuel.

The Exchequer’s prime minister said the world’s sixth-largest economy is expected to avoid a recession this year, even if it still shrinks.

Facing enormous challenges, I report today on the UK economy, which is proving doubters wrong, Hunt said.

In the fall, we made a difficult decision to provide stability and sound funding. Hunt came into office in October to lead the Treasury Department and undo tax cuts that wreaked havoc on financial markets during Liz Truss’ short tenure as prime minister.

Since mid-October, 10-year interest rates have fallen, debt management costs have been lower, mortgage rates have been lower and inflation has peaked, he told Congress. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says our approach means the UK economy is headed in the right direction.

After the shock of Brexit, COVID-19 and double-digit inflation, the UK economy is the only G7 country to not recover to its pre-pandemic size after nearly stagnating income growth for a decade already.

Prime Minister Hunt and Rishi Sunak have resisted calls from some ruling Conservative MPs for massive tax cuts instead of focusing on debt rules announced late last year to calm the chaos in Britain’s bond market.

However, Hunt has found funding to extend government energy bill subsidies to households for another three months and extend the 10-year fuel tax freeze for another year.

He also announced new business investment incentives that would allow businesses to offset 100 per cent of their capital expenditures against profits, although they represented a reduction in tax breaks from the previous two-year plan.

Other measures included greater investment in nuclear power.

Hunt said the government would add £11bn ($13.3bn) to the defense budget, which has been boosted by Britain’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia over the next five years.

it’s a car accident

Al Jazeeras Jonah Hull, reporting from Leamington Spa in central England, said the new budget was announced as families and businesses sought help across the country.

He said the budget’s emphasis is on restoring trust in government and the stability of public finances.

Over the past few months, industrial action has risen sharply across the UK as public outrage has escalated.

On Wednesday, thousands of teachers, doctors, transit workers and other workers again quit their jobs, protesting for fair pay and employment conditions from the government.

Rebecca Lissman, a 29-year-old trainee in obstetrics and gynecology, said junior doctors are demanding a salary commensurate with our skills.

I want to work, I want to take care of people, I want to be trained, she said. I don’t want to stand out here, but I think I have to.

Outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, 33-year-old Leah Sugarman joins other strikers in shouting “What do we want?” Fair Salary! when we want it now!

The emergency medicine doctor, who has been on the job for nine years, said he was having trouble living a normal life because he couldn’t afford the loan.

We’ve all lived through COVID, which was terrifying. Most of us have been traumatized by it, she said. And every day when I get off work, I almost want to cry because I haven’t been able to do what I’ve chosen to do in this profession.

She added that she was forced to reduce her working hours to less than 40 hours per week because she could no longer mentally work full-time.

It was just a car accident, she said. So that’s why I’m here.

avoiding a recession

New forecasts set the 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by 0.2%, rather than the 1.4% decline expected in November by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Since then, as energy costs, which soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have fallen, some economic indicators are showing signs of recovery.

Today, the Office for Budget Responsibility has predicted that the UK will not fall into a technological recession this year due to changing international factors and the actions I am taking, Hunt said.

OBR forecast economic output to grow 1.8 per cent in 2024 and 2.5 per cent in 2025, Hunt said.

Despite ongoing global instability, OBR today said inflation in the UK will fall to 2.9% by the end of 2023, down from 10.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Many economists said Hunt would probably want to curb some fiscal firepower as the next general election draws closer, but Wednesday’s forecast highlighted the limits of government options going forward.

They showed that Hunt’s target of reducing Britain’s £2.5 trillion ($3 billion) debt to a fraction of GDP within five years would hit a buffer of £6.5 billion ($7.85 billion).

