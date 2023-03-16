The Last of Us: Resident Doctor Questions Finale





The Last of Us finale on Sunday night sparked wide discourse: How could Joel make this choice, between a girl and the fate of humanity? Spoiler: The gruff protagonist, whom many viewers slowly but surely came to love during season 1 of the video game adaptation, went on a killing spree, shooting a dozen rebels (Fireflies) and the medical personnel on a rabid quest to save Ellie from a potentially lethal procedure.

But another, more specific debate has also taken off, this time between medical residents online.

“After watching the Last of Us finale, did anyone else do the math that the doctor performing the operation was probably a resident when the cordyceps took over? As if he didn’t was no older than 50, so he was no older than 30,” one user posted on the r/Residency subreddit.

“Is it also ethical to perform non-life-saving surgery on a minor to save humanity from cordyceps?” the self-proclaimed anesthesia resident continued. “How about a lumbar puncture and see if he grows cordyceps and use that for your vaccine?”

It was the post that launched a thousand ships. Or at least a hundred responses. Reddit users – presumably medical residents, given the subreddit – got into a heated discussion about the accuracy and plausibility of the events of Episode 9. Ellie was supposed to save the world, but now it seems humanity be condemned.

“This was the last subreddit I would have guessed to see spoilers for this,” one user wrote.

Where The Last of Us went wrong, medically speaking

Most of the comments on the original post pointed to the blatant medical malpractice in the finale. Common concerns included: the lack of evidence on the show that the Firefly scientists could successfully grow Cordyceps from a sample, the absence of any medical imaging, such as a CT scan, to confirm their theory, and the failing to biopsy first Ellie, before attempting a very risky procedure that would likely end her life.

Several users lamented that Firefly’s doctors didn’t try a spinal tap to collect Ellie’s cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) from which they could try to grow Cordyceps and make a vaccine from it. there. A user has a “PGY3” flair on their profile, which apparently means they are in their third year of postgraduate or medical residency.

“I think the most important step is to identify the compound and receptor that cordyceps uses to differentiate itself from non-self,” they wrote. “I’d be surprised if the compound isn’t in her CSF (it may even be in her blood, given how quickly the infection was stopped when she was bitten.)”

Several people raised concerns about Ellie’s handling of anesthesia and her subsequent lack of ventilation once Joel picked her up.

“My wife told me to shut up when I said where the tube is,” the original poster wrote.

“I actually screamed ‘I HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT HIS AIRWAY,'” another wrote.

Many of the comments were ironic, acknowledging the absurdity of the situation. “Obviously the smartest thing to do is to immediately kill the test subject without any testing :)” wrote one exasperated user.

Someone else pointed out that, at least in the game, there was medical imaging. Using this technology, the Fireflies found a lesion in Ellie’s brain that they wanted to sample, with the caveat that sampling would be insurmountable. A user who had not played the game was in disbelief to learn of this. Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies played by (Merle Dandridge), deserved to die, they wrote. Joel kills Marlene in a tense scene later.

“She didn’t give him any real information, just said ‘yeah, we decided to harvest his brain to save humanity. As a girl. Lie. Say she just got a biopsy or hit her head and they save her,” the user wrote. “Or at least explain why you feel so sure that this random theory will work that you’ll sacrifice a child.”

Members of the subreddit also had strong opinions about medical specialties and who, exactly, this doctor was. “Was he even a neurosurgeon?” someone asked. “It definitely gives me Ortho vibes for some reason. Maybe cardiothoracic.

“The guy operating had great surgeon energy too,” wrote someone with “PGY2” flair (presumably post-grad, sophomore). “I just started giving orders to the unbalanced man who bursts into the operating room with a gun.”

A user with a “PGY4” flair said he doesn’t recall seeing any other doctors this season.

“But of all the remaining medical professions in the world, there would be just one pediatric neurosurgeon. Literally the rarest Pokemon. This, unfortunately, soon becomes apparent: Joel may have killed one of the only people left with those specific skills.

“And he’s going to do the procedure on Ellie without a head scan or MRI first?” they continued. “Ours would like coagulations and reversal of any anticoagulants before even taking the consultation.”

How the game handles it

A sub-editor wondered why the Fireflies didn’t, at least, attempt blood work or try a non-lethal technique with Ellie first. The video game The Last of Us addresses this topic: “The irony is that in the game they actually collect blood samples and specifically mention that they can grow the fungus from the samples… so yes”, clarified a user with a “PGY4” flair. According to the game’s implication, Ellie – and therefore a dozen fireflies – did not have to die.

In the series, there is no evidence or implication that anyone else like Ellie exists. She appears to be the only immune to Cordyceps infection – and thus humanity’s last chance for long-term survival?.

“The game implies that Ellie isn’t exactly unique and the Fireflies have done that before,” wrote one user with “participant” flair.

“It’s different when it’s someone you’ve spent the last 20 hours going through hell with to achieve your goal,” they continued. “If it was a text game or a simbuilder, Ellie would have [been] sacrificed in a heartbeat because it’s easier to make that decision when it comes to an unbiased block of text.

One user wrote that the hardest thing about watching TV was suspending disbelief in the drug depicted on screen: “The number of monitors with perfect vital signs and a mysterious arterial waveform makes me crazy.” Someone else said he actually answered an ad to be a medical consultant on a TV show, but never got an answer, “unfortunately (for me and maybe for the show!)”

“Lol I played the game and trust me the dubious ethics of this have been around for a while,” wrote someone with an “MS2” flair (meaning, maybe, med student in second year.)

“What the TLOU story wants you to do is a big suspension of disbelief for a lot of your medical/ethical knowledge,” they continued. “It’s just because it wasn’t written for people like us who have a lot of knowledge.”

