UK Budget: Hunt wants to shake the economy with childcare, pension reforms.

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt tried to boost Britain’s sluggish economy Wednesday with a mix of childcare and pension reforms to get people back to work and corporate tax cuts to spur weak business investment. I did.

As the world’s sixth-largest economy now says it will avoid a recession this year – even if it still contracts – Hunt has extended support to households hard hit by soaring energy prices and froze taxes on vehicle fuel.

“I report today on the UK economy in the face of a formidable challenge,” Hunt said in response to booing from the opposition Labor Party, which ranks high in opinion polls ahead of next year’s general election.

“In the fall, we made a difficult decision to provide stability and sound funding.” said Hunt, who rushed into the Treasury Department in October to undo a tax cut plan that wreaked havoc on financial markets during Liz Truss’ short tenure as prime minister.

“The International Monetary Fund says our approach means the UK economy is on the right track.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer accused Hunt of “dressing up stagnation as stability” and said Britain was “on the path to managed decline”.

After the shock of Brexit, the severe COVID-19 hit and double-digit inflation, the UK is the only G7 economy that has yet to regain its pre-pandemic size after experiencing nearly stagnant income growth for the previous decade.

Prime Minister Hunt and Rishi Sunak have resisted calls from some Conservative MPs now calling for big tax cuts to ease the heaviest tax burden on the economy since World War II.

But they found the money to extend household energy subsidies by three months and freeze fuel taxes for another year.

Despite that help and lower-than-previously-expected inflation, living standards remain on record decline for the two years to the end of March 2024.

To accelerate growth, Hunt has expanded free childcare to children under two in the UK as a way to get more parents with younger children to work. Activists say £4bn ($4.8bn) of annual funding won’t be able to meet demand.

Other measures to increase the size of the workforce include ending penalties for those who violate pension contribution standards, trying to keep more seniors in work, and welfare changes to encourage people with disabilities to work.

Independent forecasters from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said it was difficult to determine the impact of Hunt’s attempts to bring more workers into the job market, warning the percentage of people working or looking for a record 23. – the next year’s low before rising.

Hunt also announced a new three-year business investment incentive that allows companies to offset 100% of their capital expenditures against profits.

OBR said the change would not alleviate all the pain for businesses, as the jump in corporate tax rates next month would be the biggest burden on businesses since the levy was introduced in 1965.

Paul Johnson, director of the independent Finance Institute, said incentives would create more volatility for businesses.

“Today’s announcement is the latest in a long line of changes and temporary adjustments,” said Johnson. “No stability, no certainty, no broader plans.”

Other budget measures included greater investment in nuclear power and new training programs for workers over the age of 50.

Hunt said the government would add £11bn to Britain’s increased defense budget over the next five years by supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Recession Prevention, Just

A new set of economic projections suggests that gross domestic product (GDP) will decline by 0.2% in 2023, rather than the 1.4% decline expected by OBR in November.

Since then, energy costs have fallen after skyrocketing post-Russian invasion of Ukraine, and some economic data has shown signs of recovery.

“Today, the Office for Budget and Responsibility has predicted that the UK will not enter a technical recession this year due to changing international factors and the actions I am taking,” Hunt said.

OBR predicts that economic output will grow by 1.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025.

It lowered its inflation forecast for this year to 6.1% from 7.4% in November and said it would remain below 1% for the next three years.

Many economists said Hunt probably wants to curb some fiscal firepower closer to the next general election.

But Wednesday’s forecast showed there are limits ahead.

Hunt’s target of reducing Britain’s public debt (currently around £2.5 trillion) as a share of GDP within five years was due to reach a £6.5 billion buffer.

OBR said it was the tightest margin for a Treasury secretary since George Osborne began monitoring finances in 2010.

($1 = 0.8304 pounds)

Additional reporting by the UK Bureau; Written by William Schomberg; Graphics by Vincent Flasser; Edited by Catherine Evans

