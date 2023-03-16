Panel acquits US airman of 2022 insider attack in Syria





This story was updated at 11:35 p.m. March 15 to include a comment from the Air Force.

A US airman accused of attacking his comrades on a US military outpost in Syria last year was acquitted of all charges Wednesday after an eight-day court martial, the Air Force Times told a civilian lawyer advising the accused.

Air Force Technician. sergeant. David Dezwaan, an enlisted explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 775th Civil Engineer Squadron on active duty at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, was charged with three military code violations: destruction of military property; reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

The US government has argued that Dezwaan planted explosives that injured four service members, including himself, at Green Village, a small US military base in northern Syria, in April 2022. The airman, who had served as his squadrons’ NCO in charge of EOD equipment, was deployed as an explosives specialist at the time.

About $50,000 worth of military equipment was destroyed in the blasts, which hit after 1 a.m. local time, the Coffee or Die publication reported in September. Military lawyers used soil samples, bomb fragments and metal shavings to plead their case against Dezwaan.

RELATED

The injured soldiers were treated for traumatic brain injuries and returned to duty later that month.

It is still unclear how the attack materialized. Coffee or Die reported that officials initially believed the insurgents had planted the explosives, but targeted Dezwaan after uncovering text messages that Air Force lawyers said expressed displeasure with his deployment.

Dezwaan was arrested in the United States on June 16, 2022 and remanded to the Weber County Correctional Center. His court-martial began the week of March 6.

A panel of three enlisted soldiers and five officers deliberated for six hours before reaching their verdict, said Phil Cave, a military law attorney at the Virginia-based firm Cave & Freeburg.

We’re glad members found Tech. sergeant. Dezwaan is innocent of all charges related to an attack on MSS Green Village, Syria, in 2022, Cave said in an email Wednesday. He served his country honorably for 15 years. He was released from remand and is back with his loving family who were present throughout the trial, as well as many other members of the EOD community in support.

Trial attorneys representing the government included Maj. Megan Ortner, Maj. Jasmine Prokscha, Capt. Taylor Brown and Capt. Matias Montillano, according to the Air Force filing. Dezwaan was represented by Captain Luke Harle, Captain Nathan Wiebenga and Major Luke Gilhooly.

RELATED

Dezwaan enlisted in 2007 and received the Joint Service Achievement Medal as well as several service level awards, according to the Air Force Personnel Center. He won the Air Force Combat Action Medal for engaging in a firefight with enemy combatants while deployed with the Marine Corps in Afghanistan’s Helmand province in 2009 .

About 900 U.S. personnel remain in Syria to advise and assist the Syrian Democratic Forces fighting government troops in the country’s civil war.

I am grateful for the close cooperation with the management teams at Air Force Materiel Command and Hill Air Force Base throughout the duration of this matter. We appreciate the efforts of everyone involved and continue to have faith in the Air Force’s judicial process, Air Force Central Commander Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said Wednesday evening.

Rachel Cohen joined Air Force Times as a senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in Air Force Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy, The Frederick News-Post (Md.), The Washington Post, and others. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2023/03/15/panel-acquits-us-airman-of-2022-insider-attack-in-syria/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related