US threatens to ban TikTok unless Chinese owners give in | ICT Tac





The Biden administration has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States unless the social media company’s Chinese owners sell their shares, according to reports on Wednesday.

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is the most dramatic in a series of escalations by U.S. officials and lawmakers prompted by fears that U.S. user data held by the company could be passed to the Chinese government. It also comes amid a global backlash to the popular video app over concerns about the potential for Chinese spying, with countries including the UK, Canada and Australia recently moving to ban the application of government telephones.

The United States has already banned TikTok on federal government devices, but this is the first time under the Bidens administration that a possible nationwide ban on TikTok has come under threat. Any US ban would face significant legal hurdles. Bidens predecessor Donald Trump tried to ban TikTok in 2020 but was blocked by the courts.

A TikTok spokesperson, Brooke Oberwetter, told Reuters the company recently heard from the US Treasury Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS), which demanded that the app’s Chinese owners sell their shares, and said otherwise they would face a possible U.S. ban on the video app.

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks in the world with over 100 million US users.

The Journal said that 60% of the shares of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, are held by global investors, 20% by employees and 20% by its founders. CFIUS, a powerful national security body, had unanimously recommended in 2020 that ByteDance divest TikTok.

If protecting national security is the goal, divestment does not solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on streams or access to data, TikToks Oberwetter said in a statement.

The move comes as TikToks CEO Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before the US Congress next week.

TikTok and CFIUS have been negotiating data security requirements for more than two years. TikTok said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying claims.

TikTok said on Wednesday that the best way to address national security concerns is with transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. users’ data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, control and verification.

China has accused the United States of spreading misinformation and suppressing TikTok.

The United States has yet to present evidence that TikTok threatens its national security and was using the excuse of data security to abuse its power to crack down on foreign companies, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said , Wang Wenbin, to reporters at a daily press briefing.

The United States should stop spreading misinformation about data security, stop suppressing the affected company, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the United States, Wang said. .

News of a possible US ban followed reports this week that Britain is moving forward with its own plan to ban TikTok on government cellphones. The European Commission announced a similar ban last month and on Monday Rishi Sunak, the British Prime Minister, hinted that he might follow suit, saying he would take all necessary steps to protect British security.

The announcement by cabinet offices of a possible ban could come as early as Thursday, sources told the Guardian, which reported that some critics and pundits were calling on Britain to extend the ban to also cover people’s personal phones. officials and ministers.

Talk of restrictions around the world has intensified in recent weeks after news of the Chinese spy balloon was found hovering over the United States. The scandal prompted a US congressional committee to move forward with legislation that would empower the US president to ban the app. Michael McCaul, a GOP congressman and chairman of that committee, said he fears TikTok is akin to a spy balloon in your phone.

Amid growing surveillance, TikTok announced a data security plan earlier this month that would protect user information across Europe. This plan, called Project Clover, involves storing data on servers in Ireland and Norway, with a third-party IT company controlling any data transfer outside of Europe.

