UK Treasury Secretary: ‘We won’t enter a recession this year’





UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, unveiling the government’s spring budget, said the UK economy would not fall into a technical recession in 2023.

Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

UK Chancellor of London Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the UK economy will not enter a technical recession in 2023 as previously predicted.

The updated forecast is based on new forecasts from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, Hunt said.

A technological recession occurs when a country’s real GDP declines for two consecutive quarters.

The UK’s finance minister said the UK economy is “proving doubters wrong” following previous predictions that the Bank of England is facing the longest recession on record.

In its revised forecast, OBR said it now expects the economy to grow 1.8% in 2024 and 2.5% in 2025 after contracting 0.2% this year. In a fall statement last November, OBR said the economy would contract 1.4% in 2023.

OBR also said on Wednesday that it expects inflation to fall to 2.9% by the end of 2023, meaning that the pace of inflation will be slower than previously expected.

The inflation rate is now at 10.1%, down from an October peak of 11.1%. However, it is still well above the target of 2%.

“They predicted we would meet the Prime Minister’s priorities of halving inflation, cutting debt and growing the economy,” Hunt said of OBR in a speech to the House of Commons.

workforce reform

In numerous budget announcements, Hunt raised pension benefits for high earners in an effort to combat early retirement and ameliorate the country’s chronic worker shortage.

The Treasury Secretary increased the cap on tax-free annual pension contributions from 40,000 to 60,000 ($73,000). He also repealed the lifetime allowance for tax-free pension pots, previously limited to $1 million.

No one should be forced out of the workforce because of taxes.

Jeremy Hunt

British Conservative finance minister

The new tax-free pension benefit aims to reduce the number of high-income older professionals. This action follows a six-year freeze on annual and lifetime caps announced in 2020.

“Because of the way the pension tax works, no doctor wants to retire early,” Hunt said while presenting the country’s annual spending budget in the House of Representatives.

“[But] The problem is broader than the doctor’s. No one should be forced out of the workforce because of taxes.”

In the UK, taxpayers who save more than their lifetime benefit will pay a 25% levy on any additional earnings from their superannuation, or a 55% tax if they withdraw it in a lump sum.

parenting support

The Chancellor also announced a support package for working parents reluctant to return to work due to UK childcare costs being among the highest in the world according to the OECD.

With the expansion of free childcare support, 30 hours of additional care per week is provided to working parents with children aged 9 months or older. Previously, free childcare allowance was paid only to parents with children aged 3 to 4 years old.

Hunt described the phased-in reform as “the most significant improvement to child care provision in a decade”.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a support package for working parents who are reluctant to return to work because of childcare costs in the UK in the Spring 2023 Budget.

Figure Alliance | Getty Images

“I don’t want to prevent parents with children under the age of five from working if they want to, because it hurts our economy and is mostly unfair to women,” he said.

The change came at a time when the UK economy was already besieged by high inflation and widespread industrial activity, with labor shortages and record numbers of workers suffering from long-term illness.

The number of “economically inactive” people between the ages of 16 and 64 who are neither working nor looking for work increased by more than 630,000 between 2019 and 2022.

Unlike other major economies, recent UK data shows no signs that lost workers are returning to the labor market, even as inflation and energy costs are putting massive strain on household finances.

withholding tax cuts

Earlier on Wednesday, the Conservative government extended the Energy Price Guarantee, which caps the average household’s energy bill to $2,500 per year for an additional three months from April to the end of June.

There were no other notable tax cuts in the budget announcement as Hunt tried to maintain his reputation as the economic mastermind following the cataclysm of unfunded tax cuts by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss last year.

The only permanent tax break in the budget is for the richest 1%.

keyer starmer

Labor Party representative

The UK’s economic outlook for 2023-24 now looks less bleak than it did for 2022. However, the country’s public finances remain fragile and government support for energy costs has increased borrowing.

Hunt told CNBC last month that the government would cut taxes “as soon as it can afford it.”

The ruling Conservative Party is climbing the Electoral College mountain ahead of next year’s general election, and opinion polls show the Labor Party, the main opposition party, showing an overwhelming victory. In a recent YouGov poll, Labor led the Conservatives by 22 points on Tuesday.

Responding to Wednesday’s budget announcement, Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor Party, said Hunt’s pension reform amounted to tax cuts for the wealthiest people in the country.

“The only permanent tax cut in the budget is for the richest 1%. How could that be a priority?” he said.

CNBC’s Elliott Smith contributed to this report.

