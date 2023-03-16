Binance Suspends UK Deposits and Withdrawals





The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has gotten a bit smaller as Binance has stopped accepting deposits and withdrawals in pounds for UK customers.

The move comes in response to the decision of British payment processor Paysafe to terminate its built-in wallet solution for its customers and work with Binance to terminate the pair’s UK contract in an “orderly and fair process”.

In an emailed statement, Paysafe said: “We have concluded that the UK’s regulatory environment regarding cryptocurrencies is currently too difficult to provide this service.

Binance said in an email that it stopped accepting deposits and withdrawals for new customers in the UK on Monday, and all customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies in pounds starting May 22. For both Paysafe and Binance, the fraction of customers who use Paysafe to make fiat deposits and withdrawals in the UK is “small”, with Binance stating less than 1% of its users.

A Binance spokesperson said, “We know these services are valuable to our users and our team is working hard to find alternative solutions for them. We will share updates on them whenever possible.” said a Binance spokesperson.

Both Paysafe and Binance noted that other forms of deposit for UK customers are available and will continue to be available.

tangled web of subsidiaries

This is not the first time Binance has gotten into trouble with the government, nor is it the first time that it has been banned from accepting deposits in local currency.

In February, Binance suspended bank transfers in USD. It did not provide a reason for the move, but it may be due to a long-term investigation of the company by US regulators. The Department of Justice has been investigating Binance since 2021 for money laundering and sanctions violations. Similar to the recent suspension of GBP deposits and withdrawals, Binance said few of its users used USD remittances.

Binance.us continues to offer USD transfers and can legally do so as the pair are separate companies. Binance.us was founded in 2019 when regulators expelled Binance.com from the US.

The disjointed nature of Binance and Binance.us has been a hot topic for US regulators, and recent messages among Binance executives indicate that the subsidiaries may not be fully independent.

The UK’s own Binance subsidiary hasn’t even started. The UK Financial Supervisory Authority has banned Binance Markets Limited from conducting regulated activities in the UK without the prior consent of FCA.

Binance.com, which is not available in the US, is an entity that has been doing business in the UK since Binance closed its local office. Governments in Japan, Germany, Thailand, Canada, and other countries have also investigated and/or cracked down on Binance’s activities within their borders.

As of December, U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors were reportedly split on whether to prosecute Binance, but last month Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillman told The Wall Street Journal that Binance was expecting fines and fines. The DoJ’s dig “may result in fines, maybe more. We don’t know. That’s for regulators to decide,” Hillmann told the WSJ.

Because nothing screams “credible” like that kind of acquiescence to financial crime charges.

