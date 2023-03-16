UK spring budget: R&D cuts but huge quantum spending





Economists have recently painted a grim picture of the UK economy. Because IMF forecasts and Bank of England data show that they lag far behind other countries.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt wants to tackle this with a budget for growth and position the UK as a science and technology superpower.

But did he put his money where his mouth is and provide support for technological innovation?

All startups need to know about changes in UK fiscal policy.

Promotion of reduction of R&D tax credit for SMEs

Despite repeated calls from the UK tech industry to abandon the policy first proposed by Hunt in November’s budget, the Prime Minister has pressed for a cut in the generous R&D tax rebates startups have enjoyed since 2010.

To cushion the blow somewhat, the Prime Minister announced additional tax support for eligible research-intensive startups (in fields such as AI, life sciences and fintech) that spend more than 40% of their total spending on R&D. For every 100 spent on R&D, you can claim 27. The government said it was “doing its best to consider additional support cases for R&D-intensive SMEs.”

Meanwhile, tax cuts for large corporations spending on R&D will increase. The tax rate for the R&D Expenditure Credit (RDEC) scheme will increase from 13% to 20% from April 1st.

2.5 billion new pods for quantum computing

The government could save billions by repealing the startup tax cut, but plans to spend billions on both.

Hunt announced a new “Plan for Quantum” consisting of a 2.5 billion pot for researchers and academics in the UK, doubling the amount previously pledged for the sector, increasing the country’s competitiveness in the sector.

Hunt also outlined plans for the UK to become a global leader in AI research.

He plans to launch an AI sandbox to help innovators bring cutting-edge products to market faster. The government will also work with the Intellectual Property Office to provide clarity on IP rules so that generative AI companies can access the materials they need.

Hunt conceded that more computing power is needed to support these research efforts. He has committed $900 million in funding to implement recommendations in DSIT’s recent independent review of the future of computing to introduce new exascale computers.

The prime minister also said the government would introduce a new AI award called the Manchester Prize, which will award $1 million annually for the next 10 years to the person or team that conducts the most groundbreaking AI research on home turf.

Finally, Hunt said he would accept all nine recommendations from Sir Patrick Vallance, UK’s chief scientific adviser, in his review of the UK’s cutting-edge industrial sector.

Incentives for Institutional Investors Supporting Technology

Hunt praised the government’s efforts to rescue the UK’s Silicon Valley bank over the weekend.

But he said the event showed that the UK needs to build a larger and more diverse financial system where the benefits of investing in high-growth companies are available to more investors.

The first feeble move on this was included in the budget. they:

British Patient Capital extended for another 10 years, increasing focus on R&D-intensive industries and attracting at least $3 billion in investment. Seek feedback on the design of the “Long-Term Investments in Technology and Science (LIFTS) Initiative” to create a new investment vehicle to fund science and technology companies to meet the needs of the Defined Contribution Pension Plan. In order to support the expansion of investment in technology companies, we plan to start consultations to convert the 364 billion won assets of local pension funds into a pool.

And the rest was deferred to the next budget in the fall. Hunt said the government will work with industry and regulators over the next few months to introduce the following measures in the fall.

Unlock “productive investments” in defined contribution pension funds and other sources. Make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive listing venue. Respond to the US Inflation Reduction Act. reaction

The founders weren’t surprised.

Some of the most common issues facing UK tech companies have not been adequately addressed. That said, it helps fund business expansion (out of the way for the Fall Manifesto) and address the skills shortage that has hampered many digital enterprises, Ritam said. Gandhi, founder and director of digital agency Studio Graphene.

They also point out conspicuously no mention of changes to the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme announced by former Prime Minister Kwasi Kwarteng in his “mini-budget” last year, and through the government. I urged you to pursue this.

Sifted’s inbox was flooded with immediate reactions to the government’s decision to push for cuts in the SME R&D tax cut. To survive and do great things, or to die on the vines.”

But other founders said the announced new 27% R&D tax credit “offsets” other tax cuts the government is pushing for. Caroline Plumb, CEO of Gravita, said the new measure “may have prevented innovative and research-intensive companies from migrating their activities abroad to regions with more favorable business environments.”

