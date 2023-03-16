London strike latest live: tens of thousands join strike protests in central London







Thousands of striking workers took part in protests in central London.

Huge numbers of strikers took to the streets outside Downing Street while the prime minister delivered the budget bill in the nearby House of Commons.

Union leaders strongly criticized the government for its handling of the public sector dispute at a rally in Trafalgar Square. Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka told the crowd: We will strike until we win.

Hundreds of picket lines were set up outside government offices, schools, hospitals, universities and metro stations on Wednesday as the biggest strike in years threatened budgets.

Up to 500,000 junior doctors, teachers, civil servants, lecturers, London Underground drivers, BBC journalists and Amazon workers are on strike. Disputes are over wages, jobs, pensions, conditions and cuts, with warnings of further strikes if not resolved. Sadiq Khan struck back after the Prime Minister blamed Wednesday’s tube strike for TfL’s incompetent management.

During the PMQ, Rishi Sunak said TfL bosses were responsible for the misfortunes inflicted on Londoners as underground workers re-engaged in a protracted dispute over pay and conditions.

Mr Sunak added that the mayor received $6 billion in additional funding for transportation. So the situation we find ourselves in today is simply unacceptable.

Live updatesShow latest updates 1678867583How will today’s strike affect London’s transport network?

tube

There are few or no services expected from the subway network. Those who have to travel by other means are advised to spend more time traveling.

London Overground

Services are expected to operate as normal. Due to the queuing system being applied, more congestion than usual is expected. Some services cannot stop at all stations due to tube closures.

elizabeth line

No service between Paddington and Abbey Wood/Stratford before 7:30 a.m. or after 10:30 p.m. Due to subway closure, some services cannot stop at all regular stations Services are expected to be busier than usual due to possible queuing system expected.

DLR and tram

Service expected to run normally No stepless access from Bank DLR. If the station can be opened, it must be accessed through the monument entrance.

take the bus

It is expected to operate normally. Services will be much busier than usual, especially at major stations. 1678905313 Thanks for following the Evening Standards coverage of the London strike.

Transport for London (TfL) said the disruption would last until Thursday morning.

There are 14 railroad companies that will be affected by the employee strike on Thursday, including:

Chiltern Railways Cross Country Trains Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, South Eastern South Western Railway GTR with Gatwick Express

good night good luck.

1678904853 Reports Uber Charging 50+ People For 3 Mile Trips During Strike

A Londoner blamed Uber for skyrocketing taxi costs in the middle of rush hour during the subway strike.

The mother claims that a desperate bus driver stuck in tube strike traffic got off the bus to go to the bathroom.

One mother claimed her child observed a bus driver, who others say wait an hour in the rain for a bus to show up during the miserable evening rush hour, get off the wheel and go to the bathroom.

Attorney Louise Rowntree tweeted: My boys got stuck on the bus for an hour and left 3 stops: The bus driver just came out to go to the bathroom! Poor bus driver (and everyone who has to strike for a fair pay) #TubeStrike #GeneralStrike

1678901060TfL workers provide insight into strike days on viral TikTok.

Organizers said 50,000 people attended the rally in Trafalgar Square, but it drew strong criticism from union leaders for the government’s handling of the public sector dispute.

Kevin Courtney, co-director of the National Education Union, said the scale of the protests demonstrated that support for industrial action remains strong among teachers, and that support from parents is growing.

We are committed to educational services and parents understand what is at stake. Through a series of neglects, and for more than a decade, this government has driven schools and universities to the ground.

Jo Grady, executive secretary of the University and College Union, said a breakthrough had been made in the university dispute.

Today, in the 10th day of the strike and after weeks of intensive negotiations, university employers have finally agreed to submit a set of offers on salaries, conditions and pensions. This breakthrough will depend on the strength, determination and sacrifice of the university workers who stood on the picket line.

The proposal will now go through our union’s democratic process and strike action will continue until 70,000 UCU members have a say.

The focus of the strike will return to the railroads on Thursday, when rail, maritime and transport union members from 14 rail operators strike in a long-running dispute over wages and conditions.

1678900081The quirky Londoner uses a travel pillow for long bus trips.

Ready for the perfect tube strike for this morning’s long commute.

1678899458 Labor MP Criticizes Banker’s Budget at Trafalgar Rally

Coventry South councilor Zarah Sultana addressed a crowd of thousands today at a rally in Trafalgar Square.

She said: Unlike many MPs, I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. What I had was teachers who encouraged me and taught me a lot. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.

You are here today because you are disappointed. Our schools are in crisis. You are overworked and underpaid, and you are not the only one.

You can tell by looking at today’s budget. We have budgets for bankers, big business, and the rich, but nobody else.

The government has no answers, so instead it promotes hatred and fear.

Not refugees, greedy bosses, or wealthy landlords who lower wages and raise rents.

It is this Conservative government, not refugees, that has ruined our schools and hospitals.

1678898461Trafalgar Square rally organizers said at least 40,000 people took part in today’s protest.

Public and Commercial Services union secretary general Mark Serwotka told the crowd that junior doctors saved his life when he underwent a heart transplant.

He said 30% of PCS members in some government departments are on minimum wage.

He added: We will attack until we win.

Striking members of the National Education Guild in Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square in central London over a long-running dispute over pay (Aaron Chown/PA)

/ PA Wire1678897731 All subway lines suspended before evening rush hour

Good luck finding your way home.

All subway lines are currently suspended ahead of the evening rush, with only the Elizabeth Line, Overground, DLR and trams running.

TfL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london/london-tube-underground-strike-today-teachers-doctors-schools-closed-latest-updates-b1067354.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

