



After the frenetic autumn 2022 UK budget statement mess, we all expected a much calmer outing from the British Prime Minister today. But it wouldn’t be UK budget without a few big announcements.

Almost all of the announcements followed before the statement, and today no rabbit came out of the hat. But signals of intent for child care and changes to disability benefit rules are important, even if they take time to go into effect.

Beneath the surface are some interesting implications for Scotland, including the impact of some tricky fiscal frameworks on social security and significantly higher inflation in alcohol tariffs on non-bond goods due to come into effect in August.

But, as usual, there is a real lack of detail in published documents on the impact on the Scottish budget in relation to the Barnett results. This is what we should return to.

OBR prediction

Behind budgets and decisions are forecasts provided by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). This informs the Superintendent of the economic outlook and the extent of fiscal space available for new announcements.

GDP growth rate

The biggest news is that forecasts no longer point to a (technical) downturn this year. In other words, a technological recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Instead, in 2023 there will be contraction only in the first quarter. But it’s not just economic news and joy-filled forecasts. GDP is expected to decline by 0.2% this year. So there’s no recession, but there’s not much expected growth for the year ahead either.

inflation

Less surprising is that inflation is expected to drop significantly. Inflation is expected to fall from 10.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

How much happened anyway?

According to the Chancellor, three-quarters of the inflation is due to action outlines. It’s not sniffed, but it’s rarely deterministic.

Next year, it works the other way, with OBR saying the effects of subsequent hikes in fuel and alcohol tariffs and other measures add 0.4 percentage points to 2024-25 CPI inflation. However, for fuel obligations we must remember that given their recent form, it is unlikely that the UK government will actually undertake such an increase in practice.

public finances

The deficit is projected to decline each year and meets the Chancellor’s fiscal rule of less than 3 percent over the last three years of the forecast. Additionally, the UK is expected to have a current budget surplus (i.e. borrowing for capital expenditures only) over the last two years. Debt remains at 94.6% of GDP, but begins to fall as a percentage of GDP towards the end of the forecast period.

Next, let’s take a look at the announcement. We lack all the information to do a comprehensive analysis, but we’ve reviewed all the information available to see what that might mean for Scotland.

UK Government Announcement Applied to Scotland

Energy Price Guarantee for Consumers (EPG)

This energy bill cap will remain at £2,500 for households using general use for three months from April. Beyond this, we expect OFGEM caps to drop to around £2,100 or £2,200 for general use (based on current forecasts).

prepaid meter

Fees for prepaid meter (PPM) customers will be reduced from July 1, 2023 through April 2024, with plans to introduce more permanent changes to lower PPM costs in the long term. The details of how this will operate in the near term are a bit sketchy, but the budget documents state that it will save people on an average of £45 per year in prepaid meters. We’ll take them at their word.

fuel duty

As was widely expected at the time of the autumn statement, the plan to raise the fuel tax by 11 pence did not go ahead. For an additional 12 months, the previously announced 5p cut is maintained and rates are frozen. In short, today’s announcement keeps fuel tariff rates at current levels.

alcohol duty

There are two parts to this.

From August 2023, non-draft liquor tariffs will be increased by the RPI. We assume that the September 2022 RPI will be used, which is a fairly high 12.6% (there is no mention in the documentation that other rates apply). At the same time, there will be an increase in the draft relief already in pencil in August 2023. The Superintendent gave the slogan the unobtrusive name “Brexit Pubs Guarantee.” To our understanding, the draft relief still only applies to containers of at least 20 liters sold in ‘on-trade’ locations.[i]. Other products sold in pubs do not appear to form part of the Brexit Pubs Guarantee.

For anyone who has been catching up with the ongoing Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS) in Scotland, the timing will be exciting. DRS is also scheduled to go into effect in August 2023. The 12.6% increase in the mandatory RPI and the 20p deposit will definitely stand out (not necessarily a reason to add DRS!).

corporate tax

There are several changes that will affect business in Scotland.

For three years, starting in April 2023 (and with a promise to make it permanent ‘when financial conditions permit’), businesses will be able to amortize the full cost of eligible plant and machinery investments in the year in which the investment is made. Bidding to support business investments.

Various changes to the relief have been proposed, but one that appears to be particularly relevant for Scotland is a new video game spending deduction replacing previous EEA tax relief.

Pension

No changes to the pension age have been announced, but changes to the contribution amount, tax exemption, changes to the annual pension and the removal of the lifetime limit are expected. Changes to ‘remove barriers for returning employees from retirement’ to NHS pensions appear to be happening only in England and Wales.

universal credit

A much-needed reform has been announced to allow for pre-billing of UC payments to cover child care, which will take effect in the summer of 2023. Also, the maximum amount you can claim will increase. For child care through UC.

Other changes worth mentioning are increased preconditions for children’s primary caregivers, and parents of older children asking for increased job search hours.

The way premiums for people with disabilities are determined within Universal Credit was also announced as part of a new white paper. The Superintendent said today that the ability to work test will be repealed and the old test for receiving Personal Independent Payments (PIP) will be used as a passport instead.

The Devil will elaborate on this and there may be other reforms proposed at the same time. It remains to be seen how this will work in Scotland, where PIP is being replaced by a new benefit called the Adult Disability Payment (ADP). If an ADP has more lenient eligibility criteria than a PIP, the Scottish Government can expect to pay additional UC insurance premiums under the fiscal framework’s spillover rules. However, that does not really fall within the spirit of the rules and there could be a ‘harmless’ argument to keep SG from facing higher legislation due to UK reforms. Whatever happens, it won’t happen until the next Congress, so there’s plenty of time to argue about it and find a solution.

different place

It has been announced that at least one proposed investment location will be in Scotland. The UK region will ‘approach’ interventions worth £80 million over five years. It is unknown what the mandated version will be or whether SG will also join the initiative.

Fans of the Cloddach Bridge will be delighted with the Chancellor’s mention. The Edinburgh Festival also took £8.2m from the UKG coffers.

UKG Announcement Not Applicable to Scotland (aka What’s the Consequences)

One of the major announcements in the UK today is the expansion of child care policy.

This is a mandated policy area and operates very differently in Scotland.

Scotland and England both provide 30 hours per week child care for children aged 3 and 4 years. The Scottish difference is that this is available to all parents whether they are at work or not. In the UK, parents can use the full 30 hours if they work, or 15 hours of free childcare if they don’t.

The British Prime Minister announced today that the 30-hour work week has been extended to children over nine months of age. However, work standards (all adults must work within 16 hours) will remain and will be implemented in phases.

April 2024: 15 hours for children 2 years old September 2024: 15 hours for children 9 months and older September 2025: 30 hours for all children

Scotland will receive significant Barnett results and we expect SG to commit to further childcare expansion behind this but we may not see a copy of the UK policy. For example, if SG is to uphold universal childcare principles in Scotland, it will need to find additional funding to ensure that all parents are covered on top of these direct consequences.

There have been announcements of immediate funding to increase funding for current provisions and some care for children of primary school age. Schools and local authorities will be funding to increase supplies in the hopes that all children will be able to receive care from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will help parents who work a 9-to-5 job, but won’t help those with less traditional shift patterns.

There are other areas where we think there will be Barnett results. Examples include pool and leisure center support, pothole funds, new employment support schemes, and third sector support. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there is no description of the overall level or profile of the results.

The £320m money coming into Scotland mentioned in the Prime Minister’s speech is for 2023-24 and 2024-25, but that’s all we’ve heard. Since these figures are pre-calculated, there is no reason not to release the full figures at the same time as the rest of the budget document.

We will provide updates as we get more information and in time we will see how the Scottish government here responds.

[i] https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/reform-of-alcohol-duty-rates-and-reliefs/reform-of-alcohol-duty-and-reliefs

Emma is Fraser Deputy Director and Senior Knowledge Exchange Fellow at the Allander Institute.

Mairi is Director of Fraser at the Allander Institute. Previously, she was Deputy Commissioner for the Scottish Fiscal Commission and National Treasurer for the Scottish Government, where she has more than 10 years of experience working in a variety of statistical and analytical fields.

