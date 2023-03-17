US releases video of drone encounter with Russian plane over Black SeaExBulletin





A Russian Su-27 fighter jet releases fuel as it approaches the rear of a US Air Force MQ-9 in what the Pentagon calls a ‘dangerous and unprofessional interception’ over the Black Sea. U.S. European Command Video/Screenshot by NPR .

US European Command has declassified footage showing when two Russian fighter jets flew very close to a US drone over the Black Sea, dumped fuel there and, according to the Pentagon, eventually hit the drone. Video footage appears to show that the American craft was damaged in a collision.

US officials believe the Russian fighter jets’ harassment of the downed US drone was approved by senior Russian officials, NPR confirmed. But the United States says it remains unknown whether the Russian pilot intended to hit the drone or made a mistake.

The release of the video comes two days after the Pentagon said a Russian Su-27 fighter severed the propeller of an unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drone operating in international airspace, forcing it to fall in water. The Kremlin says its jets did not make contact with the drone.

Footage released by the US European Command appears to show the times when two Russian Su-27 planes approached an unmanned MQ-9 drone over the Black Sea.

US European Command YouTube video shows two close passes by Russian fighters

The footage gives brief glimpses of the encounter, which US officials say lasted at least half an hour. The Pentagon says the video describes the events in the order in which they occurred, although it has been edited to condense the action.

In the 42-second video, a Russian Su-27 aircraft is seen approaching the rear quarter of the drone, releasing a plume of fuel as it fires up and over the drone, causing footage to partially pixelate . The camera picks up as the fighter jet pulls away, showing the drone’s rear propeller in normal working order.

The footage then shows what the Pentagon says is an “even closer” pass from a Russian jet.

Approaching from what appears to be a lower angle, the Su-27 releases more fuel and its fuselage gets extremely close to the drone before the video cuts out entirely. The Pentagon says the camera feed was lost for about 60 seconds.

When the flow returns, the camera, which is mounted under the MQ-9, rotates to show that the drone’s propeller has been partially mutilated.

Shortly after, the plane crashed into the Black Sea off the southern coast of Ukraine, a country that the United States and dozens of other countries support in its war against Russia. The United States is monitoring the movements of Russian troops and warships in the region.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (left) listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley discuss the downed MQ-9 drone during a press conference at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Alex Wong/Getty Images .

. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images Pentagon calls Russian military action ‘reckless’

U.S. European Command described the encounter as “a dangerous and unprofessional interception.”

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, US Army General Mark Milley said he was not sure the Russian plane intentionally made contact with the US drone.

“Was it intentional or not? I don’t know yet. We know the interception was intentional. We know the aggressive behavior was intentional. We also know it was very unprofessional,” he said .

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, echoed that point on Thursday.

“At best, it’s reckless theft,” Kirby said. “At worst, it’s reckless and incompetent.”

The Russian Defense Ministry insists its fighter jets did not attack or make contact with the drone, alleging that the US craft lost stability and control as a result of ” rapid manoeuvres”, before losing altitude and crashing into the Black Sea.

The drone crashed in deep water

As to whether the United States will seek to recover the downed drone, Milley said Wednesday that the plane crashed in water 4,000 or 5,000 feet deep, making any recovery operation difficult. But he also said the Pentagon was considering options that would include its allies, he said, because the United States has “no surface ships in the Black Sea at this time.”

Russia says it is looking for the drone.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US military “will continue to fly and operate where international law permits”. Austin, who spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, after the incident, said it was also important to maintain communications, adding that “this will help avoid miscalculations in the future. “.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

NPR’s Greg Myre contributed to this story.

