Why the United States wants to ban TikTok





The contentious debate over the future of TikTok reached a new height on Wednesday after the Biden administration threatened to ban the popular video-sharing app nationwide unless its Chinese owner promises to sell its stake. in the business, TikTok confirmed to TIME. The recent surrender request was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) apparent ultimatum marks a major escalation by White House officials in long-running negotiations between Beijing-headquartered company owner ByteDance. , and federal officials who say TikTok’s connection to China poses a potential national security threat.

Why does the United States want to ban TikTok?

Since its launch in 2016, the app has grown in popularity with over 1 billion active users, including over 100 million in the United States. But its growth comes with concerns from federal officials and security experts that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) may have unrestricted access. sensitive data the company collects about Americans. As a Chinese company, ByteDance is subject to a national security law that requires it to hand over data to Chinese authorities upon request.

“The biggest problem is that users are largely unaware of the real risks foreign governments are using to their user data,” says Anton Dahbura, executive director of Johns University’s Information Security Institute. Hopkins. “People would be shocked to see how our breadcrumb trails from our mobile devices and other platforms can be used in different ways that can pose a threat to national security.”

The push to ban TikTok in the US is largely led by Republican congressional lawmakers who fear ByteDance is using user data to track browsing history and location and potentially drive disinformation efforts. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that sponsored the TikTok ban bill, said, “Anyone who downloaded TikTok onto their device gave the CCP a back door to all his personal information. It’s a spy balloon in their phone. More and more Democrats, who have not been so vocal about advancing these security measures in the past, are starting to publicly show their support.

TikTok, however, is adamant that the CFIUS divestiture request will not address security concerns. “If protecting national security is the goal, divestment does not solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on streams or access to data,” said a TikTok spokesperson. in a statement to TIME. “The best way to address national security concerns is to provide transparent, U.S.-based protection of U.S. user data and systems, with robust third-party monitoring, auditing, and auditing, which we are already implementing.”

With political pressure mounting, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to testify next week on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers from both parties are expected to grill him on perceived security risks presented by the app.

Which countries have already banned TikTok?

Several countries have already decided to cut some level of ties with the platform.

In 2020, India imposed a ban on several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, over privacy and security concerns amid ongoing tensions on the China-India border. Pakistan has temporarily banned TikTok at least four times over fears the app is promoting immoral content. Afghanistan’s Taliban government banned the app in 2022 for “misleading young people”.

Meanwhile, a number of governments, including Canada, the United States and Taiwan, have moved to restrict access to the app on government-issued devices. On Thursday, the UK became the latest country to ban TikTok from government devices.

What does this mean for TikTok users?

Platform users are worried about what a possible ban could mean for them, especially for content creators who make a living from payments from TikTok’s Creators Fund and brand endorsements. According to Forbes, the platform’s top earners can earn up to $250,000 for a sponsored post. “So who’s going to tell the Biden administration that some of us have literally built our careers on TikTok and if it’s banned we’ll get nothing?” one user tweeted.

With uncertainty over the app’s future, TikTokers shared their grievances on the platform. “Well guys, it’s been fun, but it looks like it’s over for us. We learned a lot. We laughed. We cried,” one user jokes in a video with over 100,000 views The main commentary of the video reads: “See you soon on VPN Tok”, one of the countless comments from users suggesting that they will try to circumvent a potential ban by using a virtual private network to access the application.

A ban on TikTok could open the door for other companies, like Meta’s Instagram, to fill the video-sharing void. In October, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he was considering bringing back Vine, the short-form video app that was discontinued in 2019.

Will divestment make TikTok safer?

TikTok has been in negotiations with CFIUS over national security requirements for more than two years. Chew, CEO of TikTok, told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that a sale of the company would not solve US national security concerns over the app.

Instead, the social media platform says it has pledged to spend $1.5 billion to protect US users’ data and content from Chinese government access or influence. . The plan is to hire the American company Oracle Corp. to store user data. “I appreciate the comments about the other risks we’re talking about that aren’t addressed by this,” Chew said. “So far, I haven’t heard anything that can’t actually be solved by this.”

Shouzi Chew, CEO of TikTok Inc., during an interview at TikTok’s office in New York, United States, Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Christopher Goodney Bloomberg/Getty Images

TikTok also said 60% of ByteDance’s shares are held by global investors, including US investment giants BlackRock, General Atlantic and Sequoia. (Like most startups, however, ByteDance’s founders own a majority stake in the company.) Chew confirmed to the Journal that ByteDance was actively considering a public offering from TikTok, but added that “there is no no concrete plan at the moment”.

The debate over TikTok ownership has become a major flashpoint in the US-China dispute, creating a major challenge for the Biden administration as it grapples with the new reality of a corporate-dominated internet. not American.

“It’s not clear to me that the sale itself would do much,” says Harry Broadman, a former CFIUS official. “But it opens a wider debate about what methods the US government will adopt to protect the so-called personal information of US citizens. The TikTok problem is an indicator of this conversation.

“Surrender is just one avenue, one instrument that could be used,” Broadman adds. “It’s the obvious option, but the question is, is it enough?”

The White House last week approved a bipartisan bill that would grant the Commerce Department broad authority to ban or limit TikTok and other apps rooted in foreign countries, though efforts to ban a platform social media platform used by more than 100 million Americans could be challenged under the First Amendment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Thursday that the United States had yet to provide evidence that TikTok threatened its national security and was using the data security excuse to abuse of their power to repress foreign countries.

“The United States should stop spreading data security misinformation, stop suppressing the affected company, and provide an open, fair, and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the United States,” Wang said. .

Broadman, who served on CFIUS, said the committee was likely considering several other options besides requiring TikTok’s parent company to sell its stake in the app. One option, he says, is to give TikTok approval for its “Project Texas” plan, which would subject the app to closer government scrutiny than any US social media company has ever faced. . The plan is to hire US government-approved employees and board members to run what would be a US subsidiary of TikTok.

“The question for CFIUS now is whether their decision sets a precedent for the next case that comes before them, whether it comes from China or another country,” Broadman said.

Write to Mariah Espada at mariah.espada@time.com and Nik Popli at nik.popli@time.com.

