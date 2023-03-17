Drone video highlights the risks of a direct confrontation between the United States and Russia





Washington CNN—

The stunning aerial video of a Russian plane buzzing then apparently hitting a US drone over the Black Sea clearly shows how the war in Ukraine could spin out of control.

But if there is anything comforting to take away from this drama, it seems that the two nuclear powers are determined to prevent the worst-case scenario of the conflict from occurring.

Clearly, the confrontation, which resulted in angry rhetoric thrown between Washington and Moscow, but nothing more, would have been much worse if the US Reaper drone that was shot down had been a manned aircraft.

The fact that a drone was involved allowed both sides to calibrate their language to avoid an escalation. It also showed the value of military-to-military contacts between Russia and the United States. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed on Wednesday that he had spoken with his counterpart in Moscow. And Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he had planned similar contacts. In another theater of operations, the Pacific, where US and Chinese jets and ships often come into close contact, this military-to-military dialogue has been suspended at various times, a scenario that the incident over the ‘Ukraine reveals as very dangerous.

Tensions between Russia and the West that have been heightened by the drone incident are likely to escalate with news that Poland will send Ukraine four MiG jets that were once in the ex’s inventory. -East Germany in the Cold War era Warsaw Pact. This decision marks an important step in the West’s aid to Kyiv and responds to a long-standing request by the government of this country. But it’s not as incendiary as a decision to send in more advanced American-made F-16 jets at Ukraine’s request would have been. The United States and its allies have so far not approved such a measure.

Milley said Wednesday the drone incident was the latest in a pattern of increasingly aggressive behavior by Russian pilots that the United States needed to seek clarification on. And reverberations from drone downing are likely to have long-lasting consequences.

When an unmanned mission like this is impacted, the impact isn’t as great as if it were a manned aircraft, retired Brig. Gen. Cedric Leighton said Thursday in the CNN newsroom. But he added that video footage of the incident underscores an important point. Whenever something like this happens, it’s very important for anyone watching this to really understand that when Russia makes statements, they’re either giving you a half truth or no truth at all.

One of the most alarming aspects of this collision is that it occurred in international airspace and not over Russian territory or the battlefield and thus highlights how US and Russian forces could come into conflict. contact even outside the war zone.

At first glance, footage released by the United States on Thursday, which shows a Russian warplane diving behind the drone while seeking to dump fuel into it, appears to contradict Moscow’s narrative that there was no contact in flight. While the timing of the rally is unclear on the US tape, the video appears to pixelate, suggesting a bang as the plane passes the drone at high speed. Then there are pictures of the plane’s damaged rear propeller.

The video is the latest episode in the Ukraine conflict in which the United States and its allies used declassified documents to refute Russian claims and wage information warfare with the Kremlin. In this case, it seems to prove the Pentagon’s arguments that the Russian pilots’ conduct was unprofessional.

The next potential point of tension stemming from the incident will come if Russia is able to recover the wreckage of the drone as it seeks an intelligence coup. Several U.S. officials have publicly said that U.S. pilots remotely erased sensitive information from the drone before crashing it into the sea. The Pentagon said Wednesday the glider was in 4,000 to 5,000 feet of water and that it was probably in small pieces. Yet Russia is sure to use any debris from the craft for propaganda purposes, even if it yields no useful intelligence.

Later Wednesday, CNN reported that the United States believed Russia had recovered debris, according to a US official with knowledge of the matter. The official described the recovered wreckage as pieces of fiberglass or small pieces of the drone.

Given the fractured state of American politics and the willingness of opponents of Joe Bidens to use national security incidents to paint the president as weak, it could create some uncomfortable moments for the White House. Such a move by Russia, along with the shocking clarity of the Pentagon video, could also further inflame a debate over Ukraine in the Republican presidential race, with key players like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a possible candidate. arguing that the United States has no vital national interest in being drawn further into what it says is a territorial dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

One of the most worrisome aspects of a war in which the United States and its allies are pumping billions of dollars worth of ammunition and sophisticated weapons for use against Russian forces is the possibility of a miscalculation or miscalculation. an incident that could provoke a direct clash between the Russians and NATO Assets.

In a way, that’s what happened over the Black Sea this week. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand and Kylie Atwood reported on Wednesday that senior Russian defense officials approved of the drone’s harassment, according to two US officials with knowledge of the incident. It is therefore plausible that this escalation was a deliberate decision to send some sort of message to the US through Moscow or to try to deter US intelligence gathering near Ukraine. After the in-flight clash, Russian officials said relations between the two former Cold War rivals were at an all-time low.

But after being summoned to the State Department, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov’s tone was not inflammatory. The conversation was very calm and respectful, and I categorically denied all charges against the Russian armed forces, Antonov said. No one hit the table with a shoe, threatening anything, he added.

And Milley and Austin, while scathing about Russia’s conduct in the war, also indicated that Washington was unwilling to take the incident any further.

We take any potential for escalation very seriously and that’s why I think it’s important to keep the lines of communication open. I think that’s really the key to being able to pick up the phone and engage. And I think that will help avoid miscalculations in the future, Austin said. Milley, meanwhile, declined to call the mid-air clash an act of war, adding that incidents do happen and clearly we are not looking for an armed conflict with Russia. And I believe at this point we should investigate this incident and go from there. But we will continue to exercise our rights in international airspace.

Russia has complained that the US drone broke its self-proclaimed air rules over the Black Sea. But that’s a laughable position given his own huge violation of international law with an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign state.

But footage of the high-speed dogfight shows that as long as the war in Ukraine continues and the West is involved, even indirectly, the possibility of an escalation that could disastrously expand the conflict will always exist. And it will take careful management in Washington and Moscow to reduce the risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/03/16/politics/drone-video-russia-us-risks/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related