US and Russia search for downed drone





The United States and Russia have both expressed interest in searching for a $32 million advanced drone shot down over the Black Sea on Tuesday, but the search is complicated by the fact that the unmanned aerial plane dived in deep water near Crimea.

The United States will also face serious limitations of what American crews could achieve in a search area close to Russian territory.

United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) declined to comment on specifics, but said recovery remained a “priority”.

“We take the protection and recovery of this aircraft very seriously, but the aircraft has not been recovered at this time,” a USAFE spokesperson said in a statement.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States was examining how it could recover the MQ-9 Reaper drone, but admitted it may not be recovered. after he fell into “very deep waters”.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, told a press briefing later Wednesday that the drone was in waters as deep as 5,000 feet.

“Any salvage operation is very difficult at this depth for anyone,” he told reporters.

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley (Associated Press/Achmad Ibrahim)

Another hurdle is the absence of any US ships in the Black Sea for more than a year, but Milley said Washington “has many allies and friends in the region who will work through recovery operations.” . US forces are stationed at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania, which borders the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Russia seems more confident in pulling the Reaper from the depths.

According to the Associated Press, Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, said Moscow had the capability to recover the drone. And Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, told Russian media they planned to search for the downed plane.

“I don’t know if we can get them back or not, but we will definitely have to, and we’ll take care of them,” Patrushev said, according to the AP.

Stephen Biddle, senior defense policy fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University, said Russia and the United States have the ability to recover fallen objects in deep water. But any US recovery operation could increase the risk of further escalation, Biddle added.

“The likelihood of you ending up accidentally triggering something that could escalate is a bigger issue than what equipment the Russians might find,” he said.

US military releases footage of Russian fighter jet forcing down Air Force drone

The Reaper drone was flying over the Black Sea in international airspace when it was flanked by two Russian jet planes, which harassed it for more than 30 minutes. A Russian plane spilled fuel on it and a Russian plane damaged the drone’s propeller, forcing it to descend Tuesday morning local time, according to the US European Command.

Russia maintains that the drone maneuvered sharply and crashed on its own and said the unmanned aircraft acted defiantly as it approached Russian territory.

Russia will have an easier time finding the plane as it appears to have fallen into waters off the west coast of Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014. Russia has naval bases and airfields on the Crimea peninsula. Crimea.

Turkey, a NATO ally considered Moscow’s closest friend, controls the Mediterranean Sea’s only access point to the Black Sea. Under a Montreux Convention protocol, Turkish officials can limit the entry of warships – a power they exercised after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A successful Russian takeover could pose serious intelligence challenges for Washington, but US officials said they had taken steps to minimize the collection of sensitive intelligence from Russia if they found the drone first and added that it would probably have limited value.

Rubio: US should fly more drones over Black Sea, protect them with jets

“He probably broke up, there’s probably not much to recover from, frankly, in terms of losing anything of sensible intelligence,” Milley said Wednesday. “We have taken mitigating measures, so we are completely convinced that everything that was of value is no longer of value.

Washington has supplied hundreds of small Switchblade tactical drones to Ukraine, some of which have been recovered by Russian forces from the battlefield.

But the Pentagon has never provided Kiev with Reaper drones, which are more sophisticated, can fly further and are much bigger, with a wingspan of 20 meters.

Advanced drones can hover above targets for 24 hours and are capable of carrying munitions such as laser-guided Hellfire missiles.

Pentagon officials would not say if the drone was armed when it crashed.

The US military has flown planes over the Black Sea since before the war, but the downed MQ-9 is the first time Russian warplanes have damaged a US aircraft during this period. This is an excellent opportunity for Moscow to step in and obtain confidential technology, if any remains. The drone could also be an opportunity for Russia to promote propaganda of US involvement in the war in Ukraine or reinforce new actions in the Black Sea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, warning that Moscow views flights around Crimea as provocative and will continue to respond to future provocations, according to a ministry reading. Russian Defense on Telegram.

CFR senior researcher Charles Kupchan said the downed Reaper would “provide insight into American technology.”

“The Russians would love to get their hands on it,” he said.

Biddle, of Columbia University and CFR, said that while US technology is more advanced, many countries use similar drones.

The value of Reaper intelligence to Russia is limited compared to the risk of escalation, he argued.

“This whole episode is about dangerous behavior that created an escalating incident of a war,” Biddle said. “I don’t know if the stakes to prevent the Russians from getting parts for a drone are enough to justify risking war by operating naval forces against the Russians.”

