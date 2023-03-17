DVIDS – News – MEDIA ADVISORY: Footage released of US Air Force MQ-9 interaction with Russian SU-27 in Black Sea





STUTTGART, Germany – United States European Command has released declassified footage of a Russian Su-27 aircraft performing an unsafe/unprofessional interception of a United States Air Force MQ-9 in international airspace over over the Black Sea on March 14. In addition to the footage, a storyboard of the events with declassified stills of the MQ-9 footage is also released.

Here is a summary of the video: 00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches the rear of the US Air Force MQ-9. 00:05: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes. 00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the US Air Force MQ-9 while releasing fuel. When the Su-27 passes over the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission. 00:11: The propeller of the US Air Force MQ-9 is visible and remains intact. 00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach towards the MQ-9. 00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on approach to the MQ-9. The Su-27 passes even closer. 00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9 and the MQ-9’s camera feed is lost for about 60 seconds. 00:39: MQ-9 camera power returned to working condition. At this time the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged. 00:42: [End of video]

For further details on the incident, please contact US Air Forces Europe at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

(Editor’s note: This declassified video has been edited for length, however, the events are described in sequential order.)

