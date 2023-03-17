Watch: New Pentagon video shows Russian fighter jet hitting US drone





American operators were forced to abandon the aircraft unmanned in the Black Sea after the propeller was struck. The United States said the Russian pilots were reckless and unprofessional. Russian officials have denied responsibility for the crash, blaming the drone pilots.

Despite the incident, the United States will continue to conduct surveillance flights around the world, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

Make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and operate wherever international law permits, Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting of nations supporting Ukraine against Russia. It is Russia’s responsibility to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.

Austin pointed to Moscow forces, calling the incident a series of aggressive, risky and dangerous actions by Russian pilots in international airspace.

Risky behavior by the Russian military has also intensified in the Middle East in recent weeks, the commander of US forces in the region told senators on Thursday.

Although the provocative behavior is not new, the head of Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, said there had been a significant spike since the beginning of March in Syria, where Russia and the United States both maintain a military presence.

What we are seeing, however, is a recent increase in unprofessional and dangerous behavior by the Russian air force in the region, Kurilla told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

They fly over our bases with ground attack planes equipped with weapons in an attempt to try to be provocative, but it’s really dangerous, unprofessional, it’s not what we expect from an army looking professional,” Kurilla testified. They want to try to renegotiate the deconfliction protocols they violate on a daily basis.

Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday about the incident, the first call between the two since October. At a Pentagon press briefing later in the day, he stressed the importance of communication to help prevent miscalculations in the future.

We know the interception was intentional. We know the aggressive behavior was intentional, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during the briefing. However, it is unclear whether the fighter jets’ collision with the drone was intentional, he added.

The drone sank 4,000 to 5,000 feet in water, Milley said, making it difficult for Russia to recover the technology if it intends to.

He probably broke up. There’s probably not much to salvage, he said, pointing out that the military had taken mitigating measures to ensure there was no sensitive information aboard the ship. drone.

The collision sparked a diplomatic spat on Tuesday as US officials rushed to speak with their Russian counterparts and voice their concerns in Moscow.

After the crash, Anatoly Antonov, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, met with State Department officials. In a statement, Antonov said he categorically rejects all US insinuations about the Kremlins’ culpability, accusing the drone of deliberately and provocatively moving into Russian territory.

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) pushed back against Antonov’s characterization of events, calling on the United States to respond with decisive action.

I hope the Pentagon returns drones to the same airspace and lets Russia know we will defend US assets, Graham said in a statement Thursday. Great wars begin when brutal aggression meets weakness. The best way to prevent great wars is to stand up to the aggressors quickly.

The collision marks the first time one of these aerial interceptions has resulted in a splash from one of our drones, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday. A Reaper drone costs around $14 million.

Nahal Toosi and Connor OBrien contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/16/russian-jet-us-drone-video-00087171 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related