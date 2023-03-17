US video shows moment Russian fighter jet collides with US drone





US officials released a video showing a Russian Su-27 fighter jet colliding with the propeller of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The video release by the US Army European Command on Thursday came amid a race to secure the downed US plane.

Russian ships are at the crash site of the MQ-9 drone in the Black Sea, a US defense official told Fox News on Thursday. Russia sent ships to search the debris field almost immediately after the crash.

RUSSIA TO TRY TO RECOVER DOWNED US DRONE AS US PLEDGES TO ‘PROTECT OUR ACTIONS’

“They wasted no time,” the official said.

The US European Command released video Thursday of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet colliding with a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on March 14. A screenshot shows a jet spilling fuel. (United States European Command)

Another US official is not convinced that Russia will be able to obtain the drone wreckage.

This part of the Black Sea is 4,000 to 5,000 feet deep, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said during a Wednesday press briefing at the Pentagon alongside the Secretary to the Lloyd Austin Defense. Milley said it had probably already sunk to “significant depths”.

The US military has no ships in the Black Sea. Asked about US stimulus efforts, Milley said the US had allies and partners in the region, but later in the press conference he told reporters not to lean too much there. -above.

GOP SENATOR ‘P—ED OFF’ BY RUSSIA FORCING DRONE US: ‘WE CANNOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin summed up the incident Wednesday at a press conference, saying: “Two Russian planes dumped fuel on an unmanned US MQ-9 aircraft carrying out routine operations in the international airspace. And a Russian plane intercepted and hit our MQ-9 plane, which resulted in an accident.”

Austin strongly criticized the Russian military for its actions, saying the Black Sea incident was “part of a pattern of aggressive, risky and dangerous actions by Russian pilots in international airspace.”

Russia has previously denied the planes hit and accused the United States of unnecessarily aggravating the problem.

U.S. European Command released video on Thursday of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet colliding with a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on March 14. (United States European Command)

“We assume that the United States will refrain from speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

Video shows a damaged propeller on a US MQ-9 drone that was hit by a Russian Su-17 fighter jet over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023. (US European Command)

Two US military fighter pilots, speaking with Fox News, disputed the idea that Russian jets may have dumped fuel on the drone.

The pilots said that any fuel the jet pilots might have intended to dump would “instantly vaporize” when it hits the air. It would not have affected the drone or the flight.

A map shows the locations where an American MQ-9 Reaper drone was intercepted and then struck by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet, and where the drone crashed, on March 14, 2023, in the Black Sea. (US Air Forces Europe/Fox News)

Ukrainian officials claimed the alleged incident was Russia’s attempt to escalate American involvement in the war.

“The incident with the US MQ-9 Reaper drone caused by Russia over the Black Sea is Putin’s way of signaling that he is ready to expand the conflict to involve other parties,” the official said. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov. “The point of this all-in tactic is to always raise the stakes.”

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a staff writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

