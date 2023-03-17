Russia pledges to respond proportionally to US provocations | Russia–Ukraine War





According to Moscow, the downing of American drones highlights the increase in intelligence gathering off the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Increased spying by US drones near Ukraine could lead to an escalation and Russia will respond proportionately to future intelligence-gathering operations, Moscow’s defense chief told his US counterpart.

The comments came in a Wednesday phone conversation between Sergei Shoigu and Pentagon boss Lloyd Austin after the United States accused a Russian Su-27 fighter jet of colliding with one of its Reaper surveillance drones. , forcing it to crash into the Black Sea.

Russia has denied deliberately shooting down the unmanned aerial vehicle.

It was noted that the flights of US strategic lethal drones by the Crimean coastline were provocative in nature and created preconditions for an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea area, according to a Defense Ministry statement. quoting Shoigu.

[Russia] has no interest in such a development, but it will continue to respond proportionally to all provocations.

It was the first such military incident between Moscow and Washington since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Shoigu noted an increase in intelligence activities against the interests of the Russian Federation and non-compliance with the restricted flight zone declared by Moscow after its campaign in Ukraine led to the incident, the ministry said.

It was the first call between Austin and Shoigu since October, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had a similar call with his Russian counterpart, General Valery Gerasimov.

We take any escalation potential very seriously. And that’s why I believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open, Austin said during a Pentagon press briefing. I think that’s really the key to being able to pick up the phone and engage. And I think it will help to avoid miscalculations in the future.

The US military says it abandoned the Air Force MQ-9 Reaper in the sea after a Russian fighter jet allegedly poured fuel on the surveillance drone and then struck its propeller as it flew in the sea. international airspace. He said he was working to declassify surveillance footage from the drone that would show Tuesday’s crash.

The fact that senior U.S. and Russian defense and military leaders spoke so soon after the incident underscored the seriousness of the encounter over the Black Sea, and that both sides recognized the need to reduce the risk of escalation.

Very serious risks

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, contact between US and Russian military leaders has been limited, with Russian officials refusing to respond to US military calls in the early months of the war.

Austin and Milley said the incident would not prevent the United States from flying where international law permits.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters earlier that Russia had declared certain areas of the Black Sea off-limits to all air traffic during the Ukraine conflict and suggested that the United States was trying to provoke an escalation by surveillance flights.

The drone crashed near Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 and illegally annexed.

Any incident that could cause a confrontation between the two major powers, the two largest nuclear powers, raises very serious risks, Mr. Lavrov said.

