TikTok banned from UK government phones | political news





TikTok has been banned from UK government phones over security concerns over the Chinese-owned video app, Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

In a statement to Congress, Dowden said there could be “risks” in how government data and information are used in the app.

He said that while TikTok use is “limited”, banning it is good cyber “hygiene” and puts the UK in line with the US, Canada and the EU.

Labor said Mr Dowden was “closing the stables after the horses ran away” by delaying the introduction of the ban.

The video-sharing app is under increasing scrutiny for security and data privacy, which TikTok vehemently denies due to concerns that it could be used to promote pro-China views or collect user data.

The EU Commission and more than half of US states and parliaments have already introduced bans over concerns about potential cyberattacks.

Dowden stressed that the government is not advising people not to use TikTok privately.

“This ban applies to government enterprise devices within ministerial and non-departmental departments, but not personal devices intended for government employees or ministers or the general public,” he told MPs.

“Because, as I explained, this is a proportionate measure based on the specific risks of government devices.”

The cabinet said the move is being taken because TikTok users are forced to hand over their data, including contacts, user content and geolocation data.

Dowden said the ban had “immediate effect” on Thursday.

He said there would be “limited exemptions” for some government devices made “on a case-by-case basis” if the app is needed for business purposes.

TikTok: banned ‘powered by geopolitics’

TikTok, owned by Chinese internet firm ByteDance, said it was “disappointed with this decision”.

A spokesperson said: “We believe these bans are based on a fundamental misunderstanding and driven by broader geopolitics that do not involve TikTok and its millions of users in the UK.

“While we are committed to working with governments to address concerns, we must use the facts and treat them equally with our competitors.

“We are implementing a comprehensive plan to further protect European user data, including strengthening data access controls, including storing UK user data in European data centers and independent third-party oversight of our approaches. started.”

The ban would also anger China, which has accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok, amid reports that the White House is seeking to sell stakes to Chinese owners.

China will see the move with another bang as relations deteriorate.

China’s reaction to the surge in countries banning TikTok from government devices is predictably outrageous and disbelief, with some mockery thrown around for good measure.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman had previously said the US decision showed instability and was an “abuse of state power”.

In a notable excavation, she added:

But despite attempts to make it clear, Beijing will certainly see this as another slap in an atmosphere of rapidly deteriorating relations with the West.

It comes to a point where distrust runs deeper than ever.

Underpinning this distrust from the Chinese perspective is a fundamental belief that the Western powers are pursuing a policy of “containment” against China. China on the rise in theory.

Restrictions on one of the most prominent exports will absolutely be considered part of this policy.

The irony, of course, is that China has completely blocked the use of various Western social media apps such as Twitter, Facebook and Google.

The motives were different, but all of this added to a worrisome picture of deepening polarization.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner supported the move but said “once again the government is late to the game”.

“In August of last year, Congress closed TikTok accounts, and as the minister just said, in December the US banned TikTok from official devices, and the European Commission followed suit almost a month ago,” she told Commons.

“But on February 28, the Minister for Science and Innovation said apps were a matter of personal choice. She said we have no evidence and a ban would be very obvious.

“So what’s different? Two weeks, two ministers, two completely different policies later, and the same pattern repeats itself over and over again.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously hinted at a TikTok ban, saying the UK would “look at what our allies are doing”.

Earlier this week, Security Secretary Tom Tugendhat told Sky News that he had asked the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) to investigate the app as it was “absolutely essential” to keep Britain’s “diplomatic process free and safe”.

TikTok has long said it doesn’t share data with China, but Chinese intelligence laws require companies to help the Communist Party when asked.

Critics fear the policy could expose Western data to Beijing.

The British Parliament closed its own account last year after Parliament raised concerns about the company’s connections to China.

