Pentagon releases video of US drone encounter with Russian jets





WASHINGTON The European Command of the Pentagons released Thursday the first declassified video footage of the events that led to the collision of a Russian fighter jet with an unarmed American reconnaissance drone on Tuesday, forcing the American plane to descend into the Black Sea .

The dramatic 42-second color video clip shows two high-speed passes of two Su-27 fighter jets, which spray a substance the Ministry of Defense says is jet fuel at the MQ-9 Reaper drone. The Pentagon had previously said two Russian jets were involved in the incident, and a senior military official said Thursday that footage showed a pass from each plane.

During a final pass, one of the Russian jets collided with the drone, according to the Pentagon, and camera power was lost for about 60 seconds. The broadcast images do not show the collision. The video then picks up again, showing the plane’s damaged propeller, which the Pentagon says was hit by the Russian plane.

Defense Department officials said the video clip provided visual evidence supporting the US version of the episode, the first known physical contact between the Russian and US military since the start of the war in Ukraine l ‘last year.

Ukraine’s military reported unusual Russian naval activity in the Black Sea on Thursday, with ships deployed in a way that suggested they were looking for the drone. Any successful rescue could be used by Moscow for propaganda purposes, but Dmitry S. Peskov, the Kremlins spokesman, said the Russian military would only lift the drone if necessary for security reasons.

Hours after the video was released, the Pentagon said it was unlikely Russia would be able to recover anything useful.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Brig. General Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Pentagon, called the wreckage a US-owned drone. But he said while Moscow may be trying to reach the debris, any Russian recovery effort would be difficult. Senior officials said the wreckage was likely in 4,000 to 5,000 feet of water.

We consider, again, that it is very unlikely that even if they recovered it, there would be nothing useful, said General Ryder.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Wednesday accused Russia of dangerous, reckless and unprofessional behavior in accusing Moscow of shooting down the drone. Russia denied any wrongdoing and initially said faulty maneuvers by US drone operators caused the crash.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine turned the Black Sea into an effective combat zone. Russia has blocked Ukrainian ships in their own ports, although Ukraine was able to export its grain across the sea under an agreement signed last July between the two warring countries.

The United States and Ukraine say the American drone was flying in international airspace on a routine surveillance and reconnaissance mission. US and Ukrainian officials have said they share intelligence gathered by these missions, including on the threat posed by Russian warships and submarines in the Black Sea.

The video clip released Thursday captures only part of what Pentagon officials say happened in the roughly 40 minutes leading up to the collision. Meanwhile, as the drone flew at about 25,000 feet, two Russian Su-27 fighter jets made 19 high-speed passes near the Reaper, dumping jet fuel on it in the last three or four, a senior said. US military official on Wednesday.

The collision occurred as one of the Russian planes approached the drone at high speed from behind, hitting the MQ-9’s rear propeller, the official said.

The damaged drone limped off before its controllers dropped it into the sea about 75 miles southwest of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula, which Russia has used as a base to launch devastating strikes.

The MQ-9 Reaper is a larger version of the MQ-1 Predator drone, which the US Air Force used until 2018. Reapers are faster and can carry more ammunition, according to the Air Force, which has paid up to $32 million. for one of them.

