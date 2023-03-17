Budget: Britain on track after a disastrous decade of income stagnation | Budget 2023





Britain is on track for a disastrous decade with stagnant incomes and high taxes despite cuts to public services, the Resolution Foundation said in a budget analysis on Wednesday.

The think tank, which aims to improve living standards for low- and middle-income families, said typical household disposable income would be lower than pre-pandemic levels by the end of the 2027-28 forecast period. , when accounting for inflation.

The foundation said Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt had unveiled impressively far-reaching policies encouraging more people to work, but could not change the course of falling living standards.

The UK economy is in deep crisis, with people getting support to work but increasingly poorer, paying more taxes but cutting public services, the report said.

The UK is likely to have suffered its biggest energy shock and inflation shock since the 1970s, avoiding a recession with unemployment at just 4.4%, he added.

The think tank said taxes as a percentage of gross national product (GDP) will reach a 70-year high of 37.7%, an increase of 4.7 percentage points from 2019-20. British home.

Workers also have to pay more to the treasury because the personal tax threshold has been frozen instead of rising with inflation.

The Treasury Department’s Office for Budget Responsibility says wage increases over the next five years will force 3.2 million people to pay their taxes for the first time, put 2.1 million people in the higher tax bracket and add 350,000 additional taxpayers. . .

The additional payment will rise steadily through 2027-28, by which time the government will earn an additional $29.3 billion a year in additional income taxes.

The tax hike will leave the Prime Minister still little room for maneuver when OBR’s five-year forecast period ends. Primarily because the near-term boost in GDP growth will disappear and overall tax rates will be lower.

If even the sluggish growth of the past decade continues, earnings will still be 1,800 higher than currently projected in 2027-28, the Resolution Foundation said.

It described Hunts’ move to repeal the lifetime cap on tax-free pension savings as very helpful for the rich to save someone with a 2 million pension pot nearly 250,000 in taxes.

The government argues the move is necessary along with increasing the tax-free annual savings limit from 40,000 to 60,000 to prevent older NHS doctors from quitting their jobs or taking time off. These changes are expected to prevent 15,000 high earners from retiring early. But the foundation said it could have the opposite effect and allow wealthy people to build pension pots large enough to still make early exits.

The think tank said stagnant budget allocations and extreme cost pressures on public services from rising inflation were largely ignored in the budget. Spending per person per day by 2027-28.

If the newly announced target of increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP is met in the next Congress, this spending power loss across most government departments would rise to 14%.

The increase in the investment deduction to up to $28 billion over three years to incentivize businesses to purchase IT and new equipment represents the fifth major corporate tax change in just two years and demonstrates the lack of certainty that has frustrated businesses.

The foundation calculated that the policy would result in a temporary 3% increase in investment, while what the UK really needed was a permanent 30% increase to catch up with its French, German and US competitors.

