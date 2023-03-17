Video footage released of a US drone being forced down by a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea





U.S. European Command released footage of Tuesday’s encounter between a U.S. surveillance drone and Russian warplanes as it unfolded over the Black Sea.

The recently declassified video depicts critical moments from the in-flight encounter, which the Pentagon says lasted between 30 and 40 minutes.

The video shows the MQ-9 Reaper drone’s camera pointed rearward at its tail and the drone’s propeller, which is mounted at the rear, spinning. Next, a Russian Sukhoi SU-27 fighter jet is shown approaching. As it closes, the Russian fighter jet spills fuel as it intercepts the American drone.

In another part of the sequence, the Russian jet makes another pass. Approaching, it again pours fuel. The drone video is then interrupted when the Russian fighter jet collides with the MQ-9 Reaper, damaging the propeller and ultimately forcing the United States to shoot down the drone in the Black Sea. Russia has denied that a collision occurred.

When the camera comes back online in the footage, the view is again pointed rearward and the propeller is shown damaged from the collision. With the propeller damaged, drone operators effectively piloted the plane like a glider as it descended over the Black Sea, dropping it into international waters southwest of Crimea. Along the way, two US officials told CNN that operators remotely wiped sensitive drone software, mitigating the risk of secret documents falling into enemy hands before they crash into the water.

The downing of the drone marked the first time that Russian and American military planes have come into direct physical contact since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the dramatic footage airing and back and forth over who is to blame, the Biden administration has not said it will take action against Russia over the downing of the drone, perhaps indicating a desire not to. not further escalate tensions after the Kremlin said on Wednesday that relations between Moscow and Washington are at an all-time low.

A senior Biden administration official said the footage absolutely confirms there was a physical collision and fuel spill, but does not confirm the pilots’ intent.

On Wednesday, two U.S. officials familiar with intelligence told CNN that senior Russian Defense Ministry officials had ordered Russian fighter jets to harass a U.S. drone over the Black Sea this week.

The link between high-level military officials and the incident suggests the fighter pilots were not taking malicious action when they interfered with the US drone.

But, at present, there is no indication that Russia’s top political leaders, especially those in the Kremlin, including President Vladimir Putin, knew about the planned assault in advance, the official said. one of the American officials.

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby told CNN This Morning on Wednesday that the drone had not been recovered and he was not sure the United States would be able to recover it.

Moscow had made it clear it would attempt to recover the wreckage of the drone and the United States believes Russia recovered debris, a US official with knowledge of the matter told CNN. The official described the recovered wreckage as pieces of fiberglass or small pieces of the drone.

The Kremlin said the decision on whether or not to recover the drone would come from the Russian Defense Ministry.

It is the prerogative of the military. If they think it’s necessary for our interests and security in the Black Sea, they will do it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call on Thursday.

Peskov said he did not know what the ministry decided.

Moscow and Washington have been in contact through military and diplomatic channels.

The United States is conducting an assessment of its drone operations in the Black Sea region following the incident, four US officials told CNN.

It did not completely halt flights amid the assessment that the military sent the same drone model, an MQ-9 Reaper, on a mission in roughly the same area over the Black Sea shortly after the collision, US officials told CNN, in an effort to inspect the crash site and monitor Russian efforts to search for the debris.

But the US military is closely examining drone routes and assessing how best to resolve the conflict with Russian forces, said officials, who have regularly flown their fighter jets to and from Crimea. The Pentagon asked European Command to justify surveillance flights in the region in part to assess the risks, a senior US military official said.

The United States plans to conduct another drone flight over the Black Sea in the coming days, officials said. This generally matches the typical drone operating schedule, which can fluctuate, they added.

Officials also plan to analyze the overall costs and benefits of these missions, weighing the potential intelligence value of a particular route against the risk of escalation with Russia.

Russia has accused the United States of violating the airspace it said it created for its special military operation in Ukraine, a designation the United States does not accept and officials told CNN that Russia had not communicated any restriction of this airspace.

Asked Thursday whether the United States had flown drone missions over the Black Sea since Tuesday’s collision, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. General Pat Ryder declined to comment on specific missions, routes and time frames for operations.

I think Secretary Austin has been pretty clear that he will continue to fly and operate in international airspace where international law permits and which includes the Black Sea region, Ryder said.

The first official noted that some members of the U.S. military were concerned that limiting routes would impact intelligence gathering related to the war in Ukraine. But the United States also has other intelligence-gathering methods it uses when not conducting drone flights in the region, such as spy satellites.

This story has been updated with additional details.

