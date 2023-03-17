UK bans TikTok from government phones over security concerns





LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) – The UK on March 16 said it would immediately ban TikTok from government phones, following other Western countries banning the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

TikTok is coming under increasing scrutiny over fears that user data on the app, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, could end up in the hands of the Chinese government and undermine Western security interests.

“The security of sensitive government information is our top priority, so today we are banning this app from government devices. The use of other data-extraction apps will continue to be reviewed,” said Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden in a statement.

The UK government has asked the National Cyber ​​Security Center to investigate potential vulnerabilities to government data in social media apps and the risks to how sensitive information can be accessed and used.

The US, Canada, Belgium and European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.

“Restricting the use of TikTok on government devices is a prudent and balanced measure, guided by the advice of cybersecurity experts,” said Dowden.

TikTok said it was disappointed with the decision and had already started taking steps to further protect user data in Europe.

A TikTok spokesperson said: “We believe these bans are based on a fundamental misunderstanding and driven by broader geopolitics that do not involve TikTok and its millions of users in the UK.”

China said the decision was based on political considerations rather than facts.

The British Embassy in London said in a statement that “this action will disrupt the normal operation of the relevant companies in the UK and ultimately only harm the UK’s own interests”.

Dowden said Congressional government devices can now only access third-party apps from a pre-approved list.

The TikTok ban does not include the personal devices of government officials or ministers, and there will be limited exemptions if TikTok is necessary for government devices for business purposes, he added.

UK government departments and ministers are increasingly using TikTok and other platforms to communicate with voters.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps said a ban on government devices made sense but would stay on the platform as a private phone.

He said “I’m not leaving” and “the show goes on” in a scene from the movie ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The UK Ministry of Defense posted a video on its platform shortly before the ban was announced showing how the British Army is training Ukrainian forces to use the Challenger 2 battle tanks.

