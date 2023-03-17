US releases video of Black Sea drone incident with Russian plane





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) The Biden administration released video on Thursday of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone as the United States seeks to hold Russia accountable for the collision that led to the crash of drones in the Black Sea without escalating already strong tensions with the Kremlin.

Poland, meanwhile, said it had donated a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, becoming the first NATO member to meet increasingly urgent demands for warplanes from Kiev.

The US military has declassified 42-second color footage showing a Russian Su-27 approaching the rear of the MQ-9 Reaper drone and releasing fuel as it passes, the Pentagon said. The fuel spill appeared to be aimed at blinding the drones’ optical instruments to flush it out of the area.

During a second approach, the same plane or another Russian Su-27 following the MQ-9 hit the drone’s propeller, damaging a blade, according to the US military, which said it later abandoned the plane in the sea.

The video clip does not show the collision, although it does show damage to the propeller.

Russia said its fighters did not hit the drone and claimed the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed after performing a brutal maneuver.

While calling on Russia for reckless action, the White House has tried to strike a balance to avoid escalating tensions. US officials said they were unable to determine whether the Russian pilot intentionally hit the US drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remained open.

I can’t point to this video and say it’s a deliberate attempt to escalate or… tangibly provoke Putin’s false claim that it’s about the West versus Russia said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby. We have made it clear many times, we are not looking for a conflict with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that by supplying arms to Ukraine and sharing intelligence information with Kiev, the United States and its allies have effectively engaged in the war, which is now in its 13th month.

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said on Wednesday that an attempt would be made to recover the wreckage of the drone.

US officials said they were confident that nothing of military value would be left from the drone even if Russia recovered the wreckage. They have left open the possibility of trying to recover parts of the $32 million downed plane, which they say crashed in water 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1,200 to 1,500) deep. meters), although the United States has no ships in the area.

Russia and NATO member countries routinely intercept their respective warplanes, but Tuesday’s incident marked the first time since the Cold War that a US plane has crashed in such a confrontation, which raises fears that it will bring the United States and Russia closer to a direct conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly expressed concerns about US intelligence flights near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and illegally annexed.

Senior US and Russian defense and military officials spoke on the downing of the drone on Wednesday, underscoring the seriousness of the events.

Calls between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as between the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of Russian General Staff, were the first since October.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its report on the call with Austin that Shoigu accused the United States of instigating the incident by ignoring flight restrictions imposed by the Kremlin due to its military operations in Ukraine. . The United States said the drone was operating in international airspace.

The MQ-9, which has a wingspan of 66 feet (20 meters), includes a ground control station and satellite equipment. It is capable of carrying ammunition, but Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, would not say if the abandoned drone was armed.

The release of videos is the latest example of the Biden administration making public intelligence discoveries during the war. The administration said it wanted to highlight Russian malign activity as well as plans for Russian disinformation operations so allies remain clear about Moscow’s intentions.

The White House deferred to Austin on the decision to release it, with national security aides from the Pentagon and President Joe Bidens agreeing it was important to let the world see what happened, an official says administration familiar with the decision-making process. The official, who requested anonymity to discuss the deliberations, said it took time to go through the declassification process and insisted the administration was not concerned that tensions with Russia would worsen further.

Because the video does not show the actual collision, some involved in the decision to release the footage wondered if the Russians would use it as proof that there was no contact between the plane and the drone. according to another official familiar with the manufacturing discussions, it’s public. Those concerns were overcome when the Pentagon explained that the video showed the immediate aftermath and damage to the drone’s propeller, which could only have come from a collision, according to the second official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. to disclose the details.

Separately, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Warsaw would give Ukraine four Soviet-made MiG-29s in the coming days and the rest needed maintenance and would be delivered later. The Polish word he used to describe the total number of combat aircraft could mean between 11 and 19.

They are in the final years of operation but are in good working order, Duda added. He did not say whether other countries would follow, although Slovakia said it would send its decommissioned MiGs to Ukraine.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has argued for fighter jets from the West, some NATO members, including the United States, have expressed hesitation.

The White House said Poland informed the United States in advance of its decision to supply the MiGs.

Kirby, the White House spokesman, called the Polands providing the fighter jets a sovereign decision and applauded the Poles for continuing to punch above their weight in helping Kiev, but insisted on the fact that Dudas’ decision would have no bearing on the decision of US presidents, thus far, not to supply US-made F-16s.

Prior to Russia’s large-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine had several dozen MiG-29s it inherited when the Soviet Union disappeared in 1991, but it is unclear how many are still in service. .

Duda said the Polish Air Force would replace the planes it donates to Ukraine with South Korean-made FA-50 fighters and American-made F-35s.

A crucial ally of kyiv, Poland hosts thousands of American soldiers and hosts more people fleeing war in the neighboring country than any other nation. It has endured invasions and occupations by Russia for centuries and still fears Russia despite being a member of NATO.

Authorities in Warsaw also said security services arrested members of a Russian spy ring, alleging they were plotting acts of sabotage in Poland and guarding train tracks used to transport weapons to Poland. Ukraine.

___

Hazell and Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed reporting. ___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-drone-us-intercept-b28e38a7cd046f8685b89a3038973e49 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related