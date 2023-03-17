‘Our security always comes first’: latest country to ban TikTok on UK government devices





The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok has been banned from government devices in the UK, it was announced Thursday.

According to a statement sent to the House of Commons by Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden, the ban takes effect immediately and covers phones used by government ministers and officials.

“This is a precautionary measure. We know the use of TikTok across government is already limited, but it’s also good cyber hygiene,” the minister told lawmakers in an address.

ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, is accused of handing over user data to the Chinese government. The company vehemently denies this.

A TikTok spokesperson told Euronews Next: “We are disappointed with this decision. We believe this ban is based on a fundamental misunderstanding and driven by the broader geopolitics of TikTok and its millions of users in the UK not participating.” said.

“While we are committed to working with governments to address concerns, we must use the facts and treat them equally with our competitors.”

According to an app spokesperson, TikTok has started storing European and UK users’ information in data centers across the continent to enhance access.

However, in the case of the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center, evidence that Dowden bases the ban on is that “there may be risks in the way sensitive government data is accessed and used by certain platforms”.

Criticism of the Timing of the TikTok Ban

For Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, the delayed ban “feels like closing a stable door after a horse has run away,” she said.

According to her, “the government is behind the curve” and uses a “sticking plaster solution”.

Many of her colleagues joined her critique and welcomed the change, but pointed to using TikTok on personal devices.

“The reality is that even if we remove TikTok from government phones, private phones remain on desks and private phones are used for communications. I honestly don’t believe that. [they] Never used for government business. Duncan Smith MPIain Duncan Smith suggested that government officials go further and ban TikTok from government officials’ personal devices.

In addition to the TikTok ban, government devices can now only access third-party apps on a pre-approved list, according to Dowden.

“Our security must always be our top priority and today we are strengthening that security in a prudent and proportionate way,” he said.

Labor MP Andrew Western has even called for the personal account of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary of State Grant Schapps to be closed.[to] Do us all a favor.”

Using TikTok on personal devices across the UK is still possible, but the minister has recommended that individuals “be careful online”.

Exceptions for using TikTok on government devices are very limited and will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Scottish National Party MP Kirsty Blackman also pointed out that the UK is supporting other Chinese companies that use products like Hikvision cameras to abuse human rights.

“This approach is consistent with actions taken by our allies,” Dowden said.

TheUK is the latest country to join the list of countries that have banned the platform, with Belgium, the US and the European Commission already deciding to ban the platform last month.

