TikTok Banned on UK Government Devices as Part of Wider App Review





The ban comes after a cabinet minister orders a security review. It examined the potential vulnerabilities of government data in social media apps on devices and the risks of how some platforms can access and use sensitive information.

Given the nature of potentially sensitive information stored on government devices, government policies on managing third-party applications are being tightened and a precautionary ban on TikTok on government devices is being introduced.

Currently, TikTok use is restricted within the government and there are restrictions on government employees using the app on their work devices.

This decision is consistent with similar restrictions introduced by the US and Canadian governments and major international partners, including the European Commission.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said:

The security of sensitive government information is our top priority, so we’re banning this app on government devices today. The use of other data extraction apps will continue to be reviewed.

Restricting the use of TikTok on government devices is a prudent and appropriate step, advised by cybersecurity experts.

TikTok requires users to authorize the app to access data stored on their device, which is collected and stored by the company. Granting these permissions allows companies to access a variety of data on your device, including contacts, user content, and geolocation data.

Governments, along with their international partners, are concerned about how this data may be used.

Today’s ban does not extend to personal devices intended for public officials, ministers or members of the public. Individuals should be aware of each social media platform data policy when considering downloading and using it.

The ban on government devices applies to government enterprise devices within all government departments.

Certain exemptions are in place for the use of TikTok on government devices when necessary for business purposes.

Waivers are only granted by the Security Team with Ministerial approval and security mitigation measures in place, as the case may be.

These waivers cover areas such as individuals acting in relevant enforcement roles or for the purpose of working against online harm, for example.

