US banking giants pledge $30 billion to back First Republic Bank | Banking News





Executives from major US financial agencies say the move is welcome, amid fears the California-based lender could be next to collapse.

The largest banks in the United States have decided to consolidate First Republic Bank in a bid to allay fears that the regional lender could be the next domino to fall after the second largest banking collapse in US history. .

A group of 11 private US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase, announced on Thursday that they would deposit $30 billion in California’s crippled First Republic.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they would each make an uninsured deposit of $5 billion, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley would each make an uninsured deposit of $2.5 billion.

BNY-Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and US Bank are also each making an uninsured deposit of $1 billion. Together, we are deploying our financial strength and liquidity to the broader system, where it is most needed, the banks said.

Shares of First Republic pared earlier losses to trade higher on Wall Street on Thursday following reports that they could receive a cash injection from some of the country’s most important financial institutions.

The deposits were well received by heads of the US Treasury Department, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Comptroller of the Currency.

This show of support from a group of major banks is welcome and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system, they said in a joint statement.

Washington has been scrambling to prevent a financial crisis following the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank late last week after experiencing a traditional bank run, where depositors rushed to withdraw their funds in once.

It was the second-largest banking meltdown in U.S. history after the bankruptcy of Washington Mutual in 2008. And the financial bloodshed continued with the collapse of New York-based Signature Bank. York this weekend.

The First Republic was one of the most stressed banks due to fears of another regional bank rush and a large shift of deposits to large banks.

The bailout package executed for the First Republic avoids an outright takeover of the bank by a larger institution, which would have run counter to a broad White House campaign against excessive concentration in other US sectors.

The Fed also underscored its overall support for the banking sector, saying: As always, the Federal Reserve stands ready to provide liquidity through the discount window to all eligible institutions.

Thursday’s announcement came just hours after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to reassure U.S. lawmakers that the country’s banking sector remains strong despite recent bank failures.

Yellen is the first official in President Joe Bidens’ administration to face lawmakers over the decision to protect uninsured money at Silicon Valley and Signature banks.

I can reassure committee members that our banking system is sound and Americans can be sure their deposits will be there when they need them, she told a Senate Finance Committee hearing. American Thursday morning.

This week’s actions demonstrate our resolute commitment to ensuring that our financial system remains strong and that depositors’ savings remain safe.

