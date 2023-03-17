Strike Dates and Items Canceled





When is the next train strike?

The suspended strike action against Network Rail does not affect the separate pay dispute between the rail operator and the RMT.

This means passengers are still facing chaos at the 14 train operators as RMT members will go on strike for four days on the following day.

Thursday, March 16 Saturday, March 18 Thursday, March 30 Saturday, April 1

RMT says it represents approximately 40,000 workers across Network Rail and its 14 train operators, which means a major part of the train network will be slowly shut down.

Which railway companies will be affected by tomorrow’s train strike?

There are 14 railroad companies that will be affected by the employee strike, and these are expected to be the same as those hit by previous strikes. these are:

Chiltern RailwaysCross Country TrainsGreater Anglia,LNER,East Midlands Railway,c2c,Great Western Railway,Northern Trains,South EasternSouth Western RailwayTranspennine Express,Avanti West Coast,West Midlands TrainsGTR (including Gatwick Express)

Why do railroad workers go on strike?

Unions are demanding higher wages for their members who are battling soaring inflation, but train operators are limited in what they can offer because they need a government mandate.

With the number of people commuting downtown each day plummeting, train bosses are under pressure to cut costs to balance their books. This means they are considering introducing more technology.

Union officials said the so-called modernization efforts were unacceptable. Invest more, not less”.

Can I get a refund if the train is canceled?

In previous strikes, Network Rail said that if a train trip is canceled, delayed or rescheduled, passengers can change or get a refund where they bought their ticket.

Customers with season tickets can also claim compensation through the delayed redemption system, and Network Rail said, “Week tickets that have not started yet can be refunded. [although] 10 Administrative fees may apply.”

tube strike

In addition to the train strike, tube drivers from the Aslef union and tube workers from the RMT union staged a strike on Wednesday 15 March affecting all London Underground lines. The strike coincided with Budget Day.

Thousands of union employees have gone on strike over disputes over pensions and work practices. London Underground’s test train and engineering train drivers also voted to leave.

Transport for London (TfL) said it expects little to no service on its entire tube network over the next 24 hours, with disruptions expected to continue until Thursday morning.

The Elizabeth Line and Overground operated normally, but TfL urged commuters to allow more time for travel as the station would be much busier than usual due to expected queues. DLR and trams were also expected to operate normally, but there were warnings that the closure would reduce stops.

Tube workers went on strike for the last time on November 10 after talks over pay, jobs and conditions went unresolved.

RMT Executive Director Mick Lynch said, “Our members will never accept job losses, pension attacks or changes in working conditions to pay for the government’s political decision to cut funding.”

“Tube workers provide essential services to the capital, keeping the city on the move and working long hours in demanding roles.

“In return, they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions, and the RMT will fight with all its might to make sure they get what they get.”

