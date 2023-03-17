Love Island UK Winners Overturned Old Scripts and Producer Wishes





Love IslandU.K. Comes with fan critiques (although I think we can all agree: Season 5 Supremacy), Season 9 really shocked me. After 57 hours of episodes, the Mondays installment posted the lowest ratings for a Love Island finale in seven years, and fans on Twitter and Reddit think they know why. A certain cast with very few viewers to root for. Overall, this season is more of a sense of duty than entertainment, despite a monumental win. One redditor really hopes this will change the game when it comes to LI. We can all see fake shit, pranks on camera, kissing women and then acting servile. We need reality!!!

In the finale, winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan won a surprise victory with 44% of the vote, becoming the first POC couple to win the series. This could be due to the genuinely sweet connection or its ability to escape drama, but either way it flipped the typical Love Island script. (Teachers and social workers beat influencers and models? Pretty Little Thing found it faltering.) But against the wishes of the producers, who over the past two months have been transparently positioning and protecting couples like Tom Claire and Sammy, they’re winning. was felt Individuals like Elish, who fit the more traditional Love Island mold (white), and Olivia Hawkins, a stalwart villain figure. With the exception of farmer Will Young, already popular on TikTok for his unabashed goofiness, while at the villa he became known for his slightly ham-fisted demeanor, no personality emerged to stand out among the contestants. The girls are combined with an unspoken but palpable hatred for each other and an openly unstable friendship made for a generally unpleasant environment.

Even the castmates themselves are all too familiar with the Love Island playbook by now. Contestant Ron Hall spelled it out quite literally in episode 42 when he said that couples who faced a test earlier in the season but spend the second half without drama tend to come out on top. But it’s not just about knowing what they’re good at on screen. They also learn that tests and twists are to be expected, and that leaving Casa Amor in any way isn’t a deal-breaker after all (thanks to Season 7 winner Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who reconciled after Liam’s blatant betrayal). , perhaps removing all stakes from the ultimate test. Still, the producers seem intent on maintaining the show’s traditional narrative, even against the public’s wishes.

Because Love Island is partially controlled by viewers voting on couples and dates during the season, it’s very noticeable when the rules of the game are rigged. This frustration culminated in episode 45 when the public took the opportunity of a compatibility vote to oust Olivia (based entirely on her desire to eliminate contestants rather than pass judgment on couples’ compatibility). However, the producers gave Olivia and Maxwell Samuda permission to take out another couple.

Every time the opportunity to speak in public seemed to be hampered by some kind of warning. It wasn’t the public that chose this year’s finalists, but the contestants who eliminated Will and Jessie Wynter in favor of Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga. You get 2 percent of the vote. Perhaps it was their status as a couple on day one, or what kept them safe because everyone in South Africa could see something we couldn’t see. But what were the results? Their places in the finale were eventually wasted.

If it was up to us as a nation, Shaq and Tanya would have been sent home instead of Will and Jessie. They don’t deserve to be there. #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/vN5lpoMYrm

– Rev (@revxgws) March 13, 2023

I won’t forgive the producers for somehow letting Tanya and Shaq into the final #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JlLJJMZArh

— T (@temi_fk) March 12, 2023

Still, despite the abort attempt, the winner was great! Kai and Sanam’s victory broke the norm in many ways, and their popular popularity should serve as a message to the production crew. Sanam was not only the first POC winner, but also the first Casa Amor Islander to claim victory (most people, due to bad timing or bad luck, didn’t secure a more permanent spot in their increasingly cramped bedrooms). The pair didn’t step on the other under the guise of a test and didn’t climb into the cottage drama, even though the source of that drama was screaming directly in their faces. Indeed, much of the pair’s screen time occurred in the background of the couple’s more dramatic and flexible scenes, rather than themselves being front and center.

The show is called Love Island for a reason, but we can all still enjoy our entertainment while cultivating the real connection we saw Ekin-Su Clclolu and Davide Sanclimenti in season 8. The show succeeds when it plays out the strengths of individual islanders’ personalities, not when it fuels their emotional weaknesses through manipulation and fear (see Season 7’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares).

Next season, while returning to the familiar locale of Spain, the show has a chance to really ditch its original formula. The public has made their wishes known, and with less-than-predictable casting and a more personable playbook, producers can revive the show from its season 9 slump. Love Island may have failed the test this winter, but as we all know, that doesn’t mean it can’t have its own redemption arc.

