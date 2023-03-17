America’s biggest banks plan to save First Republic as its shares tumble | Banking





Some of America’s biggest banks are considering a bailout bid for First Republic, a midsize bank whose shares have been pummeled amid a broader banking crisis.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are among the banks discussing a lifeline for the San Francisco-based lender, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal also reported that the bank’s top executives had sold millions of dollars worth of bank stock in the two months before its stock price crashed. In total, insiders have sold $11.8 million worth of stock so far this year.

Shares of First Republics fell 22% on Thursday morning but rebounded after news of a possible deal was announced. They are down almost 70% in the last five trading days and the market capitalization of banks has fallen from $21 billion on March 8, at the start of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis, to less than $5 billion.

Any deal would have to be passed by regulators and the Journal said the situation was highly uncertain.

First Republic, known for its affluent clientele, was hit hard following the collapse of SVB, which was seized by federal regulators over the weekend.

First Republic, like some other regional banks, has a large number of uninsured deposits above the government-insured limit of $250,000. SVB’s uninsured deposits accounted for 94% of its total. Some 68% of First Republic deposits are uninsured, according to S&P Global, far lower than SVB but high enough to worry investors and depositors.

Customers withdrew billions in deposits from the bank and S&P Global Rating downgraded the bank’s credit rating to junk on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the bank announced that it had secured $70 billion in additional funding from the Federal Reserve and JP Morgan.

First Republic’s capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks, said Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and Chairman of First Republic. Republic, in a statement.

But the announcement appears to have done little to allay investor and customer fears.

The collapse of SVB was the second largest since that of Washington Mutual in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis. This was accompanied by the bankruptcy of New York-based Signature, which also failed after fears over its finances led customers to withdraw their funds.

Addressing Congress on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. banking system remained strong.

I can reassure committee members that our banking system is strong and that Americans can be sure their deposits will be there when they need them, she said.

The Fed’s intervention drew parallels with the unpopular bailout of Wall Street banks after the 2008 financial crisis. Yellen said the latest bailout efforts were markedly different.

Shareholders and creditors are not protected by the government, she said. It is important to note that no taxpayer money is used or put at risk with this action.

