Senator Warner on Restriction Act and a US ban on TikTok





In the future, it could be a new mobile game or an algorithm that helps students study from home. It could be the latest graphics card or the latest exercise bike, or an app that matches families with puppies. With fewer and fewer aspects of life untouched by technology, it could be pretty much anything. Right now it’s TikTok, with its billions of users worldwide.

US Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) wants the United States armed with the ability to take swift action against tech companies suspected of cavorting with foreign governments and spies, to effectively remove their products from shelves and application stores when the threat they represent becomes too great. big to ignore. His new bill, the Restrict Act, would give that responsibility to the U.S. Commerce Secretary, instructing his office to review and, under certain conditions, ban technologies flagged by U.S. intelligence services as a credible security threat. American national. While the owners and makers of the technology have every right to challenge any outcome in court if the Restricted Act becomes law, it is nonetheless a massive authority to bestow with unlimited implications for U.S. competitors in the world. ‘foreign.

The idea that such decisions could be extremely unpopular at home or cause apprehension among global allies has not escaped Warner. Without sufficient transparency around the process, the government’s actions could lead to chaos. Warner says the intelligence community should be held accountable for the decisions it influences, providing not only Americans but the world with the information it needs to understand how and why this new power is being used. He knows he may not always be free to do so.

TikTok’s ties to China have more or less scared authorities in several countries, with many officials in the United States claiming to have spoken directly with whistleblowers who have recounted abuses of personal data. Today, the UK joined several other countries, including the US, in banning the app on all government devices.

The British, like their American, Belgian and Canadian counterparts, fear the app could offer Beijing’s intelligence agencies the ability to track the movements of key officials and intercept sensitive information they keep. Other countries already have laws to accomplish what Warner seeks to do. In 2020, for example, India’s electronics ministry outlawed TikTok altogether, citing the authority meant to protect the security and sovereignty of India’s cyberspace.

The future of the Restrict Act is unknown, but it has garnered considerable bipartisan support in Congress, and there is very little reason for the American tech giants to get in the way. To learn more about Warner’s stance on security, invasive technologies and privacy issues hitting closer to home, WIRED spoke with the Virginia Democrat this week. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

WIRED: Tell us about the Restriction Act and its purpose.

Mark Warner: Over the past few years, we’ve seen challenges come from foreign technology. Originally it was Kaspersky, a Russian software company, then Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications provider, and more recently the discussion has focused on this Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok. It seems we have a scathing approach to foreign technology, and I think what we need instead is a comprehensive rules-based approach that recognizes that national security is no longer just tanks and guns, but is really about technology and technology. competition. In Kaspersky’s case, it was software that was continuously updated from Moscow, and with Huawei, it was a way for the Chinese Communist Party to listen. In the case of TikTok, it’s the massive amounts of collected data that potentially could end up in China or, given that one hundred million Americans use it every day for an average of 90 minutes a day, it could be a huge tool for propaganda. Let’s be clear: because China changed its law in 2016 to ensure that ultimately the ultimate ruler of every business is the Chinese Communist Party. It’s not the shareholders, it’s not the employees, it’s certainly not the customers. And that’s a national security risk.

