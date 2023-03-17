Microsoft isn’t happy with the UK regulator’s math on its Activision Blizzard deal.





Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard is in a messy phase. After enlisting Nvidia, Nintendo and two other cloud gaming companies to convince regulators to approve the $68.7 billion deal, Microsoft is now criticizing the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) math calculations.

CMA published a financial model that calculated the profit and loss of Xbox hardware, subscriptions and games over a five-year period, allowing Microsoft to turn a profit by withholding Call of Duty from the PlayStation in order to attract former Sony fans to the Xbox.

Microsoft claims that CMA’s financial modeling is flawed. The CMA model compares gains over five years to losses over one year, which Microsoft says significantly skews results in responses to CMA (PDF).

Unfortunately, there’s an obvious fallacy in the numbers used to evaluate the small number of Sony customers who can move to Xbox in the absence of Call of Duty (CoD). Statement on The Verge. As we’ve always said, realistic modeling of the actual cost of removing CoD from PlayStation players clearly shows that we have absolutely no monetary incentive to do so. That’s why we won’t repeat it. Our actions show that we want to bring more games to more people.

Sony reiterates fears of Microsoft sabotaging Call of Duty on PlayStation

Sony also filed its own response to the CMA, and expressed concerns that Microsoft could strategically or incidentally reduce the quality and performance of Call of Dutyon PlayStation, withhold Call of Duty from PlayStation consoles, or increase the price of Call of Duty. was repeated once more. Sony also claims that Microsoft’s commitment to Call of Duty remaining on the PlayStation is inconsistent with the company’s actions in the Bethesda acquisition.

It’s about the impact of Microsoft making a new Call of Duty release (released annually) exclusive, as it has done for new releases of Starfield and Elder Scrolls following its 2021 acquisition of ZeniMax, Sony said in its CMA filing. PDF). This release was announced in 2018 and was not expected to be an Xbox exclusive at the time. It wasn’t until Microsoft’s Phil Spencer acquired ZeniMax that delivering great exclusive games for the Xbox was a deal.

Starfield launches exclusively on Xbox and PC later this year, but Microsoft has yet to finalize its plans for the future of the Elder Scrolls franchise. Sony also responds to comparisons between Microsoft’s Call of Duty and Minecraft, which regularly point out that the Xbox maker hasn’t removed Minecraft from its rival platform after its $2.5 billion acquisition of Mojang in 2014. Minecraft is a single release game that is already in your hands. : Unlike Call of Duty, there is no future release of Minecraft, Sony says. CMA found that Minecraft’s monetization model of a one-time fee for lifetime access and updates is vastly different from Call of Duty’s, where players have to pay for a new version every year.

Microsoft countered Sony’s fears of a degraded version of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, or no version at all. Doing so would destroy much of the value from the merger and damage Microsoft’s hard-earned reputation for bringing competition to the gaming industry, Microsoft said in a document filed with the CMA.

While the Call of Duty battle between Microsoft and Sony continues, CMA also released statements from other UK game companies. Five of the total six are anonymous responses to the CMA’s interim findings, but all six appear to be happy with the Activision Blizzard deal going forward.

Microsoft is also facing regulatory scrutiny from the European Commission and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC filed a lawsuit last year to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, and the case is still in the document discovery phase with an evidence hearing scheduled for August 2.

The FTC’s chief administrative judge recently agreed to Microsoft’s request for details on Sony’s PlayStation exclusive deal, but FTC lawyers aren’t satisfied with the amount of documents Microsoft has released. In a filing earlier this week (PDF), FTC attorneys accused Microsoft of creating only a portion of the document of its own choosing. The FTC is seeking more information about Microsoft’s ZeniMax exclusive plans, the terms of the Nintendo and Nvidia deal, and details about the next-gen gaming ecosystem.

The next-generation gaming ecosystem could refer to Microsoft’s plans to build an Xbox mobile game store to compete with Apple and Google. The Xbox maker quietly revealed its plans in a filing with the CMA last year, and the Activision Blizzard purchase is related to Microsoft’s mobile push in the game.

