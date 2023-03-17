Goldman Raises U.S. Recession Chances After Cutting GDP Forecast





Goldman Sachs (GS) continues to lead the charge sounding the economic alarm as yet another banking crisis sweeps through markets and the economy.

The investment bank’s chief economist, Jan Hatzius, said on Thursday he now sees a 35% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months, up from 25% previously. The rise in ratings reflects “increased short-term uncertainty” around the economic effects of stress on smaller banks.

A day earlier, Hatzius cut its 2023 GDP forecast by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2% in a new note released Wednesday afternoon.

The closely watched economist is the only one on Wall Street right now to downgrade GDP forecasts, while raising the odds of a recession amid banking turmoil.

The recent news feed highlights why Hatzius is trying to distance itself from the potential economic downturn.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) last Friday marked the second largest bank failure in the United States, behind only Washington Mutual during the Great Recession. The demise of Signature Bank (SBNY) was the third largest bank failure in history.

Goldman revises its recession call.

The turbulent situation has prompted regulators to act to prevent a banking crisis and massive layoffs in the tech sector, which likely would have happened had it not been resolved, sources told Yahoo Finance.

Shares of Credit Suisse (CS) saw two days of extreme volatility as fears grew over its survival. The investment bank said late Wednesday that it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to bolster investor confidence.

Hatzius thinks that while the banking crisis is concerning, it won’t trigger a Federal Reserve rate cut. In turn, a recession may unfold as lending standards are tightened and consumers retreat while becoming more nervous about the economy.

“When financial market participants see a higher probability of a recession, they are more likely to expect the FOMC to cut the federal funds rate to stimulate the economy. Some market participants also expect this for the FOMC to cut the funds rate in response to lower inflation, although we’re skeptical it will,” Hatzius said.

